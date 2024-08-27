Brosas, Castro join Makabayan 2025 slate

The progressive group Makabayan party list presents their 2025 senatorial candidates during a rally at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila in commemoration of National Heroes Day on August 26, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Two congresswomen are gunning for Senate seats in the May 2025 midterm elections under the Makabayan Coalition.

Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas and Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro will join eight others in Makabayan’s senatorial slate.

Brosas and Castro belong to the minority in the House of Representatives.

Other Makabayan senatorial bets are Mody Floranda of transport group Piston, Mimi Domingo of urban poor group Kadamay, Jocelyn Andamo of the Filipino Nurses United, Jerome Adonis of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno, former anti-poverty czar Liza Maza, Teodoro Casiño of progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Ronnel Arambulo of fisherfolk group Pamalakaya and Danilo Ramos of farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas.

In a demonstration of unity at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila yesterday, the Makabayan senatorial slate declared their candidacy with a “clear collective sentiment.”

“We are tired of the rotten politics and we want genuine leaders. Taumbayan naman!” they said.

“(Our slate) represents our unwavering dedication to the principles of nationalism, democracy and social justice,” said Makabayan co-chair and Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares. — Mark Ernest Villeza