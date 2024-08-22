Estrada ready for backlash during sexual abuse hearings

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro-Tempore Jinggoy Estrada on Thursday said he was willing to take any amount of backlash if it means getting the public to talk more about sexual abuse.

Estrada has been criticized for how he questioned Sandro Muhlach during a Senate inquiry into sexual abuse in the media industry, with many believing he was too harsh. Veteran broadcaster Karen Davila urged lawmakers to stop victim blaming and treat sexual abuse survivors with compassion.

The senator said that he was driven by anger not towards the victims, but towards the perpetrators. He said that such abusers have long been in the industry, and he was determined to stem them out.

“Kung ang kapalit ng bashings na pinupukol sa akin, o ang galit ng publiko ay para na mag mapag-usapan ang usapin ng pang-aabuso sa mga maliliit na artista o kasamahan sa industriya, o para magkaroon ng mas malawak na kamalayan at pagkilos laban sa pang-aabuso, hindi lamang sa entertainment industry, kung di pati na rin sa iba’t-ibang sektor, ay malugod kong tatanggapin,” Estrada told reporters.

(If the tradeoff for bashings hurled at me, or the public’s anger at me will get the conversation going on abuse against small artists or colleagues in the industry, or will create a wider consciousness on abuse, not just in the entertainment industry but in other sectors as well, then I will gladly accept it.)

According to Estrada, he did not intend to appear apathetic towards the victims. He said he was passionate about ending the issue of abuse.

The actor-turned-senator explained that the footage of the livestream was cut off when there was an executive session.

During the session, Estrada said he spoke to both Sandro Muhlach and singer Gerald Santos. Estrada said he had no anger towards Muhlach, but did not like how his counsel advised the young actor not to divulge details about the alleged sexual abuse.

When it came to Santos, Estrada asked the singer how he could help. Santos told Estrada that he needed help to afford attorney's fees when he files a case against his alleged abusers. Estrada said he was willing to help Santos.

“Wala pa akong intensyon na balewalain ang nararamdaman ng mga biktima ng pang-aabuso, sexual abuse, or sexual harassment. Wala po,” Estrada said.

(I do not have any intention to disregard the feelings of victims of abuse, sexual abuse or sexual harassment.)

Estrada is not the only male senator that has been criticized for statements made during this particular Senate inquiry.

Sen. Robin Padilla also earned the ire of netizens when he questioned lawyer Lorna Kapunan about the current definition of rape. The senator was told that no means no, regardless of marriage.

Padilla took the questioning to the extreme, asking if there was anything a husband could do to compel his wife to have sex with him, even if she is not in the mood. The neophyte senator later had to clarify that his questioning was not based on his own life.