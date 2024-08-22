PAOCC opposes Alice Guo’s counter-affidavit due to questionable notarization

Composite photo shows Bamban Mayor Alice Guo at a Senate public hearing and the site of the raided POGO Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban, Tarlac.

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Thursday filed a comment-opposition on the admittance of the counter-affidavit of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo due to questionable notarization.

Guo’s counter-affidavit is a response to the non-bailable trafficking in-person charge filed by the PAOCC and the Philippine National Police last July before the Department of Justice.

PAOCC files its opposition to the counter affidavit of Alice Guo considering that she has been out of the country since mid July and couldn’t have appeared before a notary public, among other arguments. pic.twitter.com/PlWK8DelX9 — PAOCC_SPOXCasio (@casio111921) August 22, 2024

In the dismissed mayor’s plea, she asked the DOJ to accept her counter-affidavit after she waived her right to reply due to her non-appearance to the agency’s preliminary investigation.

According to PAOCC, if the panel of prosecutors accepts Guo’s reply, it would not serve the “best interest of justice and due process” as they doubt the dismissed mayor’s appearance when her counter-affidavit was notarized in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

“Ikaw bilang defendant, you must physically appear before the notary public…lumabas na nga yung mga balita na wala na siya sa bansa natin noong July 17 pa,” PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio told reports in an online press briefing.

(You, as the defendant, must physically appear before the notary public…The news has already come out that he left the country as early as July 17.)

On Monday it was revealed that Guo left the country for Malaysia on July 17 despite having an immigration lookout bulletin including her name.

The Bureau of Immigration last reported that Guo is in Indonesia. On Thursday, several government officials said that Guo’s sister, Shiela Leal Guo and Lucky South 99 representative Katherine Cassandra Li Ong were nabbed by Immigration authorities in Indonesia.

Leaders of the House of Representatives also said that the lower chamber will take Ong into custody once she returns to the country, according to an order sent to reporters.

Here's a copy of the order to take Ong into custody, as sent to reporters. | via @chicristina_ pic.twitter.com/LQEb34dwcv — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 22, 2024

However, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that Guo and Ong will be turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation once they return to the country.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government is coordinating with the Indonesian authorities for the return of the dismissed mayor's sister and Ong.

JUST IN: President Marcos says PH coordinating with Indonesia for the return of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo's sister Sheila and business associate Cassandra Ong, who were arrested and are now under the custody of Indonesian immigration authorities | @alexisbromero pic.twitter.com/rWak1fkeOM — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 22, 2024

— with reports from Cristina Chi and Alexis Romero