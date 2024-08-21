^

Unfriended: Hontiveros eyes realigning VP Sara’s budget for children’s book

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 3:16pm
Senator Risa Hontiveros reads “Isang Kaibigan,” a children’s book authored by Vice President Sara Duterte, during a press conference in the Senate on Aug.21, 2024.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros wants to realign the P10 million allocation for Vice President Sara Duterte’s children’s book “Isang Kaibigan”, saying that it was inappropriate for an official to use public funds to publish a book. 

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Hontiveros was still puzzled over Duterte’s reaction to her question during the budget hearing for Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) proposed 2025 budget. The two had a heated exchange after Hontiveros asked for details on Duterte’s children’s book about friendship. 

Asked if she plans to realign the P10 million budget, Hontiveros said she will do so in the period of amendments.

“I think in principle, improper ano 'yan eh, request yan. Dahil kung mayroon kang sinulat na libro, kung ikaw sumulat niyan, hindi dapat gamitan ng government funds at taxpayers’ money para ipamudmod,” Hontiveros said. 

(I think in principle, that is an improper request. Because if you write a book, if you wrote it, you should not use government funds or taxpayers’ money to dole it out.)   

“It’s a proper item for realignment,”  the senator reiterated. 

Hontiveros believed the purpose of the book was to allow the vice president to introduce herself to children in rural areas. The book contains the photo of Duterte and a short description on who she is. 

The Department of Education, previously headed by Duterte, already struggles on shortage of textbooks, Hontiveros raised. 

The opposition senator said that she will also propose to realign the budget for other OVP programs and place them in line agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and Department of Labor and Employment. 

Hontiveros pointed out that the OVP had similar projects to the government’s existing ones, such as medical and burial assistance, as well as livelihood programs. 

The two women’s heated exchange sparked when Duterte accused Hontiveros of politicizing the questioning about the OVP budget. However, Hontiveros had merely asked for details regarding Duterte’s planned book. 

This led to Duterte recalling a vague incident in the past where she helped Hontiveros during a campaign period, only for Hontiveros to supposedly turn around and criticize her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte. 

In Hontiveros’ version of the events however, she only recalled thanking the vice president for her support in Akbayan’s campaign in Davao against aerial spraying and genetically modified organisms.   

