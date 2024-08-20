Duterte, Hontiveros trade barbs over children’s book

Vice President Sara Duterte attends a budget hearing for the Office of the Vice President on August 20, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Risa Hontiveros butted heads over a P10 million worth of item: a children’s book.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has a budget proposal of P2.037 billion for 2025. During the budget hearing on OVP's proposed budget, the exchange between Hontiveros and Duterte began amicably.

Hontiveros asked Duterte about the OVP’s programs that appeared to be similar to the functions of other government agencies. The OVP had programs such as medical and burial assistance, as well as livelihood support.

The opposition senator said that Duterte’s programs were similar to existing programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Employment.

Duterte replied that these were merely programs requested by the public from her office. To which Hontiveros thanked the vice president and suggested for the budget allocated for the OVP’s projects to be put into the line agencies that are aligned with these programs instead.

However, things soured when Hontiveros said she will make a motion to lodge the OVP’s proposed program budgets into the line agencies. The OVP could then request the allocation from them.

Before Duterte could reply to this, Hontiveros went on to ask about the “Pagbabago Campaign”. The campaign involves distributing bags to one million students, which contains a children’s book authored by the vice president called “Isang Kaibigan” or “A Friend”.

Philstar.com/Cristina Chi A copy of the book titled "Isang Kaibigan" or "A Friend," which was authored by Vice President Sara Duterte.

Hontiveros asked Duterte what the book was about. In response, the vice president said she would like to rebut what Hontiveros earlier said.

“Another example of politicizing the budget of the government. Itong sinabi ni Senator Risa Hontiveros na at the proper time, she’ll make a motion to lodge the requested budget of the OVP to other agencies,” Duterte said.

The vice president brought up an old statement from Hontiveros criticizing her and her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte. Hontiveros previously said that while the vice president is in power, the threat of the Dutertes' return to full power remains.

“Walang kinalaman sa kasasabi lang ng VP ngayon. Alam nating lahat na miyembro ng iba’t-ibang partido. 'Yung speeches natin sa ating mga ka-miyembro, sa party Congresses, ay hiwalay na event dito sa budget debates,” Hontiveros said.

(What she said had nothing to do with now. We all know we are members of different parties. Our speeches to our fellow members, in party Congresses, are a separate event from budget debates.)

Hontiveros further pressed about the children's book, asking what it was about, how much it was and how many will be distributed. Duterte replied that the book was not for sale and only the publication will be paid. She said that a copy of the book will be sent to Hontiveros.

However, the vice president still did not state what the book was about, its cost and total distribution. Hontiveros repeated her question.

“Madame Chair, this is an example of politicizing the budget hearing through the questions of a senator,” Duterte said.

Duterte accused Hontiveros of having a problem with the book, since it will have Duterte’s name on it and the children’s parents would be potential voters. She said that she will send a copy of the book to everyone in the room.

“Hindi ko maintindihan ang ugali ng ating resource person. It is a simple question: paulit-ulit na ‘this is politicizing’. Ang VP ang nagbanggit ng salitang ‘boboto’, wala akong sinabing ‘boboto’,” Duterte said.

(I do not understand the attitude of our resource person. It is a simple question: again and again ‘this is politicizing.’ The VP is the one who said the word ‘voting’.)

“We’re making so much trouble, so much fuss about a P10 million item,” Hontiveros added.

Duterte also said she does not understand Hontiveros’ attitude. She alleged that Hontiveros went to Davao and asked for the vice president's help during the 2022 elections by securing several barangays for her.

At this point, Sen. Grace Poe, as the chairperson of the Committee on Finance, stepped in. She said that while she understood there was history between Hontiveros and Duterte, she wanted to stick to the budget. She asked Duterte to simply summarize what the book was about.

“The explanation is in the title, ‘Isang Kaibigan’.” It’s about friendship,” Duterte said.

Hontiveros said that Duterte should have simply answered right away instead of spinning a tale.

“Budget hearing po ito. Hindi po lahat about you,” Hontiveros said. (This is a budget hearing. Not everything is about you.)

After the heated exchange between Duterte and Hontiveros, the OVP’s budget has been submitted to plenary.

For the first time since Duterte’s term, the OVP did not pursue confidential funds. In 2022, the OVP spent its P125 million confidential funds in just 11 days.

The OVP attempted to request for confidential funds but failed to secure the requested allocation amounting to P500 million in 2023.