Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog

Air quality in Quezon and Pasig Cities on Aug. 19, 2024, as vog from Taal Volcano drifted across several areas.

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas suspended classes for Wednesday due to high levels of volcanic smog or vog from from Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Vog, which contains fine droplets laden with volcanic gases, including sulfur dioxide, can be hazardous to human health. It can cause irritation to the eyes, throat and respiratory tract

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating ongoing unrest with no imminent eruption.

Below are the areas that have suspended onsite classes for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024:

Laguna Province

Cavinti (all levels, public and private, to shift to Alternative Delivery Mode, either modular or online)

Magdalena (all levels, public and private)

Pagsanjan (all levels, public and private)

Santa Cruz (all levels, public and private)

Rizal Province

Jalajala (all levels, public and private)

Pililla (all levels, public and private)

Taytay (all levels, public and private)

