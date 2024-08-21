^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 8:20am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog
Air quality in Quezon and Pasig Cities on Aug. 19, 2024, as vog from Taal Volcano drifted across several areas.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas  suspended classes for Wednesday due to high levels of volcanic smog or vog from from Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Vog, which contains fine droplets laden with volcanic gases, including sulfur dioxide, can be hazardous to human health. It can cause irritation to the eyes, throat and respiratory tract

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating ongoing unrest with no imminent eruption.

Below are the areas that have suspended onsite classes for Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024:

Laguna Province

  • Cavinti (all levels, public and private, to shift to Alternative Delivery Mode, either modular or online)
  • Magdalena (all levels, public and private)
  • Pagsanjan (all levels, public and private)
  • Santa Cruz (all levels, public and private)

Rizal Province

  • Jalajala (all levels, public and private)
  • Pililla (all levels, public and private)
  • Taytay (all levels, public and private)

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
The Senate awarded two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio with...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo in Indonesia; Palace orders passport canceled

Guo in Indonesia; Palace orders passport canceled

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice to cancel the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte clan lawyering up for ICC case &mdash; VP Sara

Duterte clan lawyering up for ICC case — VP Sara

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
The Duterte clan is lawyering up in case the International Criminal Court comes knocking at their door. 
Headlines
fbtw
Bato's criticism of House drug war probe 'like an admission of guilt' &mdash; lawmaker

Bato's criticism of House drug war probe 'like an admission of guilt' — lawmaker

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa's objection to the House of Representatives' continued probe into the extrajudicial killings during...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Hontiveros trade barbs over children&rsquo;s book

Duterte, Hontiveros trade barbs over children’s book

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Risa Hontiveros butted heads over a mere P10 million item: a children’s book....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines allows temporary stay of Afghans in transit

Philippines allows temporary stay of Afghans in transit

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has agreed to the United States’ request to temporarily host a limited number of Afghan nationals while...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy to increase sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

Navy to increase sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
As the Philippine Coast Guard takes stock of last Monday’s run-in with the Chinese around Escoda Shoal that left two...
Headlines
fbtw
Caritas Manila lauds 1,178 youth servant graduates in 2023-2024

Caritas Manila lauds 1,178 youth servant graduates in 2023-2024

10 hours ago
Caritas Manila’s Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program celebrated the graduation of 1,178 Youth Servant Leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
CA approves Cacdac&rsquo;s ad interim appointment

CA approves Cacdac’s ad interim appointment

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday approved Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac’s ad interim appointment,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with