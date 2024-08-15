^

Headlines

Marcos OKs law creating more courts for Islamic law

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 12:31pm
Marcos OKs law creating more courts for Islamic law
In this Facebook post on Aug. 13, 2024 shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a law on August 12 that creates additional courts for Shari'a or Islamic religious law.

The new law mandates the creation of three additional Shari'a judicial districts and 12 circuit courts across the country.

This raises the number of Shari'a circuit courts from 51 to 63, with five courts in the sixth district, three in the seventh district, and four in the eighth district.

The following are the newly formed Shari’a judicial districts and their coverage areas:

  • Sixth District: Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City, and the provinces in Regions XI and XIII.
  • Seventh District: Provinces within Regions VI, VII, and VIII.
  • Eighth District: Metro Manila, the provinces within the Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V, and the MIMAROPA (Mindoro-Marinduque-Romblon-Palawan) region.

Before this law was signed, there were only five Shari’a judicial districts:

  • First District: Province of Sulu
  • Second District: Tawi-Tawi
  • Third District: Basilan, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and the cities of Dipolog, Pagadian, and Zamboanga
  • Fourth District: Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and the cities of Iligan and Marawi
  • Fifth District: Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato City

Shari'a courts are under the administrative supervision of the Supreme Court and cover the customary and personal laws of Muslims.

However, they do not cover the country's criminal laws, which are still defined and punished under the Revised Penal Code and special penal laws.

vuukle comment

MARCOS

SHARIA

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smartmatic founder, ex-VP surrender in US

Smartmatic founder, ex-VP surrender in US

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Smartmatic founder Roger Piñate and a former vice president of the election technology provider have surrendered to...
Headlines
fbtw
Megaworld turns over P35 million reward to Yulo

Megaworld turns over P35 million reward to Yulo

By EJ Macababbad | 14 hours ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo received yesterday the keys to his P32-million fully furnished condominium unit at McKinley...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government acquiring more fighter jets amid West Philippine Sea air harassment&rsquo;

‘Government acquiring more fighter jets amid West Philippine Sea air harassment’

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The government is acquiring more fighter jets for the Philippine Air Force following China’s most recent act of harassment,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still committed to Interpol &mdash; DOJ

Philippines still committed to Interpol — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
“We no longer have a commitment to the ICC. But with Interpol, we do. Interpol is far-reaching, and we should be prepared....
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. doubles cash incentives for Olympic medalists

Marcos Jr. doubles cash incentives for Olympic medalists

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos doubled the cash incentives given by the government to medalists of the Paris Olympics as he praised them...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawyer disbarred over extramarital affairs with multiple women, 1 bigamous marriage

Lawyer disbarred over extramarital affairs with multiple women, 1 bigamous marriage

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Supreme Court disbarred a lawyer for infidelity after being found having three extramarital affairs and having one bigamous...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina director sacked over Mindoro oil spill

Marina director sacked over Mindoro oil spill

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
A regional director of the Maritime Industry Authority has been ordered dismissed for grave misconduct and gross negligence...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo faces tax evasion raps

Guo faces tax evasion raps

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is facing a complaint for not paying P500,000 in capital gains tax on the purported...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with