No surprise if VP Sara faces impeachment — lawmaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 12:02pm
In this Facebook post on Aug. 13, 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte is shown delivering a speech during the inauguration of the Child and Adolescent Neurodevelopment Center at Brokenshire Medical Center in Davao City.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Key members of the House of Representatives have dismissed rumors that the lower chamber is readying an impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, but one lawmaker said it would not come as a "surprise" if "some groups or individuals" file an actual impeachment complaint against the vice president.

In a press conference on Monday, Rep. Jil Bongalon (Ako Bicol), House assistant majority leader Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega V (La Union) and Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur) denied allegations by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque that the lower house is preparing to start the impeachment process against Duterte. 

Ortega said he had not heard of such a move in the House and quipped that Roque's "crystal ball" needs "cleaning."

"We’re sticking to the facts... We're sticking to the issues in the House of Representatives, and nothing like that is being discussed," the House leader said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Bongalon said that he echoed Ortega's statement but added that it would not come as a shock if certain quarters are seeking Duterte's impeachment to hold her accountable.

"It would not be a surprise if somebody would file an impeachment case against the vice president," the lawmaker said.

"It is not surprising, and we wouldn't be shocked if there are other groups or individuals who want to hold our Vice President accountable through a filing of impeachment. But as of now, I haven't heard anything about this in Congress or anywhere else," Bongalon added.

Adiong said that rumors should not be used as the basis for spreading unverified information.

Similar rumors of a plan to impeach Duterte were floated in November 2023 after the vice president drew widespread flak for her request and use of confidential and intelligence funds. House leaders were quick to deny the rumor and called it "fake news."

Roque uploaded a video on Sunday night alleging that an impeachment complaint will be filed against Duterte this week.

The former presidential spokesperson said he received the information from his "classmates" in the 17th Congress. 

"I have no doubts that they will do this because their intention is to remove the candidate that will go against tambaloslos," Roque said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Tambaloslos is a Visayan demon-like mythical creature. The word is used in Cebuano slang to insult men who are inept or foolish. Duterte mentioned the word last year in a cryptic social media post amid her row with House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The impeachment process for an elected official begins at the House of Representatives when a complaint is filed by any member of the chamber or by a citizen, endorsed by a member of the House.

A one-third vote of all members is required to approve the impeachment complaint before it is sent to the Senate for trial.

