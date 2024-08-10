^

SWS: Chiz debuts with 'good' satisfaction rating; Romualdez, Gesmundo see gains

August 10, 2024 | 2:08pm
Senate President Francis Escudero, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.
MANILA, Philippines — Francis "Chiz" Escudero debuted in the Social Weather Stations survey with a "good" +47 net satisfaction rating since becoming Senate president.

The survey, conducted June 23–July 1, found that 64% of the nationally representated respondents were satisfied with Escudero's performance at the helm of the upper chamber so far. About 17% were dissatisfied while 17% were undecided.

He was marked "very good" in Metro Manila, where he earned the highest score with +54. This was followed by "good" levels in the rest of Luzon (+47), Visayas (+43) and Mindanao (+47).

His satisfaction rating was also "good" in both urban and rural areas, at +48 and +46, respectively.

Escudero was elected president by his peers in the Senate in May this year, replacing Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Speaker and chief justice. House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo also saw an increase in their ratings as of June, suggesting a rise in public support and popularity.

Romualdez's net satisfaction rating rose 16 points to "moderate" +29, up from +13 in March 2024.

His rating was highest in the Visayas at "good" +36, followed by Balance Luzon at "good" +32, Metro Manila at "moderate" +27, and Mindanao at "moderate" +20.

In a statement, Romualdez attributed the 16-point gain he earned in the survey to his colleagues.

"This progress reflects not just my leadership but the exemplary efforts of our Members in driving the legislative reforms our country urgently needs," Romualdez said.

Meanwhile, Gesmundo's net satisfaction rating also increased to "good" +32, up from +13 in March 2024.

His rating was highest in Balance Luzon at "good" +36, followed by Mindanao at "moderate" +28, the Visayas at "moderate" +28, and Metro Manila at "moderate" +27.

Survey details. The survey, conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2024, used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults. The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4.0% for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Totals. Below are the net satisfaction ratings from SWS's latest survey.

Official Position Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Jun 2024
Sara Duterte Vice President +69 +57 +61 +63 +44
Francis "Chiz" Escudero Senate President - - - - +47
Martin Romualdez House Speaker +32 +31 +28 +13 +29
Alexander Gesmundo Chief Justice +26 +27 +32 +13 +32

