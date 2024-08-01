^

Headlines

Ex-police chief Albayalde ready for ICC

Janvic Mateo - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 8:53am
Ex-police chief Albayalde ready for ICC
File photo shows Gen. Oscar Albayalde, who stepped down from his post as the chief of the Philippine National Police.
The STAR / Boy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde is ready to face the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC-OTP), putting his government career on the line, after being tagged as a suspect in the investigation on the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Albayalde, the second police chief of former president Rodrigo Duterte, maintained his innocence over the alleged human rights abuses that marred the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.

“If that will be the outcome of our more than 37 years of serving our country, we can’t do anything but face it,” Albayalde said in an interview aired over News5.

He chided former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who made public a copy of the document supposedly from the ICC which tagged him and the four other officials as suspects.

Albayalde asked the former senator if he is a spokesman for the ICC or playing politics for releasing what was supposed to be a classified document.

“Is Trillanes playing as the spokesperson of ICC now or the government? We don’t know, or he is using the ICC as a political tool for his political personal interest,” the former PNP chief said.

Despite the recent development, Albayalde expressed belief that President Marcos will not change his stand that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

For Albayalde, allowing the ICC into the country is a slap to the country’s sovereignty. – Helen Flores, Emmanuel Tupas, Mayen Jaymalin

vuukle comment

ANTONIO TRILLANES

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

OSCAR ALBAYALDE

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
DTI Secretary Alfred Pascual has resigned from his post.
Headlines
fbtw
House orders arrest of Michael Yang

House orders arrest of Michael Yang

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives ordered the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s adviser for economic affairs Michael...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken says US to provide $500 million in military funding to Philippines

Blinken says US to provide $500 million in military funding to Philippines

By Léon Bruneau | 1 day ago
The United States will provide $500 million in military funding to the Philippines, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Blue notices&rsquo; not made public &ndash; Interpol

‘Blue notices’ not made public – Interpol

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The International Criminal Police Organization has declined to confirm the reported inclusion of Sen. Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: 673 schools still unable to start classes

DepEd: 673 schools still unable to start classes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Nearly 700 schools have yet to open their doors to students due to the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Recto opposes cut in PhilHealth contributions

Recto opposes cut in PhilHealth contributions

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has opposed a measure to cut the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. contributions and suggested...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT readies guidelines for SIM card registry audit

DICT readies guidelines for SIM card registry audit

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is preparing the guidelines for the conduct of an audit of the...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines vow to enhance South China Sea coordination

US, Philippines vow to enhance South China Sea coordination

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Defense officials of the US and the Philippines have vowed to deepen coordination on issues involving the South China Se...
Headlines
fbtw
EU, US, UAE release aid for typhoon victims

EU, US, UAE release aid for typhoon victims

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The European Union has released 1.2 million euros or P76 million in humanitarian aid for victims of floods in Mindanao in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to improve Philippines maritime education

Marcos vows to improve Philippines maritime education

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to sustain efforts to enhance the Philippines’ maritime education sector as he expressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with