Comelec records 4.8 million voters for 2025 elections

Individuals fill out registration forms in Intramuros, Manila in line with the resumption of the voter registration on February 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 4.8 million voters have registered for the 2025 national elections, according to the Commission on Elections.

The poll body is expecting the total number of voters to reach 68 million, based on the current trend of voter sign-up's, said Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco in a televised briefing on Wednesday.

"If all the new applicants get approved, it will not be impossible for us to reach 66 to 68 million come the May 2025 elections," the Comelec spokesperson said.

Comelec's latest data shows that Calabarzon has the highest number of voters applications processed with 801,784, followed by the National Capital Region with 650,683, and Central Luzon with 557,082. The Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the lowest number of applications with 64,613.

Laudiangco said that the Comelec has simplified the reactivation of voter status for deactivated voters.

Forms can be obtained from Comelec offices or downloaded from the Comelec's website for free, he said.

Laudiangco said that voters can go to their local Office of the Election Officer (OEO) or visit Register Anywhere Program sites. Locations can be checked on Comelec's Facebook page or website. Applications for reactivation can be submitted there or emailed to the OEO.

Once received, election officers will schedule the oath-taking via video conference.

Voter registration activities are held Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all OEOs nationwide.