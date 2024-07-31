Cordillera jail congestion eases in June — BJMP

This February 2024 image shows the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Cordillera (BJMP) Cordillera.

BAGUIO CITY — Congestion rate at jails in the whole of the highland Cordillera region has lessened by up to 20%, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Cordillera (BJMP) Cordillera said.

Data from the BJMP-Cordillera cited that as of June 2024, congestion rate fell from 140% to 120% as several detainees were freed.

BJMP Cordillera Regional Director Kenneth Bid-ing attributed the decongestion to the speeding-up of their paralegal services that resolved cases.

Bid-ing, however, said that there is still a need for additional facilities to further decongest.

Currently, there are 913 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the entire region. Of which, 812 are male while 100 are female.

Only one minor or a Child In-Conflict with the Law (CICL) is at an appropriate facility.

Bid-ing expressed hope that the number of PDLs will not increase as he vowed that the bureau will continue to provide more services to the PDLs. He said they are collaborating with other agencies to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of PDLs including skills and livelihood trainings for the PDLs.

The regional director reported that as of June 2024, 173 eligible PDLs across the region are enrolled in various formal education levels programs.

He added that the employment referrals to PDLs after release are also provided to ensure their successful reintegration into society.