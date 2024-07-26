^

'Carina' aftermath: 1.3 million affected, 211,000 displaced

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 11:46am
'Carina' aftermath: 1.3 million affected, 211,000 displaced
Flooding in Taytay -San Isidro Bridge at Bagunot Bridge in Baggao, Cagayan on July 23, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon has impacted the lives of 1.3 million people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday. 

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC reported that the death toll still stood at 14 people, while there are two people injured and two others missing. However, the number of people affected rose from July 25’s 1.1 million to 1,319,467 people. 

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recorded the most number of people affected with at least 552,000 individuals affected. 

Soccsksargen reported around 260,000 affected while Central Luzon had 183,000 persons affected. 

The NDRRMC also recorded at least 211,000 people served inside evacuation centers across the country. 

Meanwhile, there are at least 1,400 farmers affected by the weather systems. Damage to agriculture is estimated at P9.7 million. 

The NDRRMC also reported damage to irrigation systems, which was tallied at P6.5 million so far. 

According to the NDRRMC, damage to infrastructure has reached almost P1.3 million. However, the agency said these numbers are subject to change. 

A total of 24 cities and municipalities still have disrupted power lines, while 90 roads remain unpassable. 

While "Carina" has left the Philippine area of responsibility, a new low pressure area (LPA) has been reported east of Mindanao. The new LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone but it will still bring cloudy skies to parts of Visayas and Mindanao. 

