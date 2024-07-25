^

Headlines

'Carina' batters Taiwan after pummeling Philippines

Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 7:40am
'Carina' batters Taiwan after pummeling Philippines
Typhoon Carina as seen in this satellite image from the Japan Meteorological Agency as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
JMA / Philstar.com screenshot

Metro Manila, other areas told to brace for 'habagat' winds

MANILA, Philippines — Carina, downgraded into a typhoon, slammed into Taiwan late Wednesday after unleashing heavy rains and strong winds across the northern Philippines. where it triggered severe flooding and landslides that killed six.

LIVE updates: Typhoon Carina

The cyclone, which briefly reached super typhoon intensity, has left a trail of destruction as it continues its march toward southeastern China.

As of early Thursday morning, Carina was crossing Taiwan with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 250 kph, according to the state weather agency PAGASA.

The typhoon is forecast to exit from the northern bounds of the Philippine area of responsibility, emerge over the Taiwan Strait later today before making a final landfall in China's Fujian province by evening.

Rainfall and severe winds

In the Philippines, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, enhanced by Carina is still likely to dump moderate to intense rainfall in the western portion of Luzon from Thursday through Saturday.

PAGASA said habagat will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over coastal and upland areas:

July 26. Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the eastern portion of Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, and Northern Samar

July 27. Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Marinduque, Romblon, and Kalayaan Islands.

Warning signals

Batanes is now under Signal No. 1, with winds of 39 to 61 kph in the next 36 hours.    

Tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted elsewhere.

vuukle comment

CARINAPH

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
20,000 POGO workers given 60 days to leave Philippines

20,000 POGO workers given 60 days to leave Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
The estimated 20,000 foreign workers of Philippine offshore gaming operators and Internet Gaming Licensees have 60 days or...
Headlines
fbtw

Carina kills 5 in Batangas; 4 still missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
At least five people died in Batangas due to heavy rains and landslides brought by Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
Work, classes suspended today

Work, classes suspended today

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Malacañang suspended work in government and classes in all levels in Metro Manila as well as in Central Luzon and Calabarzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Marcos ordered on Wednesday the swift release of assistance, especially to areas isolated due to flooding brought...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla assumes post as president of Duterte&rsquo;s PDP

Padilla assumes post as president of Duterte’s PDP

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 8 hours ago
Ten months before the May 2025 midterm elections, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino announced that Sen. Robinhood Padilla...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA chief: Marcos remains focused on agricultural sector

DA chief: Marcos remains focused on agricultural sector

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
President Marcos has proven himself on top of the situation when he acknowledged in his State of the Nation Address that prices...
Headlines
fbtw

Farmers’ group: What happened to flood control budget?

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas yesterday said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget for flood control amid the flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Headlines
fbtw
Price freeze in effect in Metro Manila &ndash; DTI

Price freeze in effect in Metro Manila – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
A price freeze on basic goods is being implemented in Metro Manila, following the declaration of a state of calamity due to...
Headlines
fbtw
PETA asks pet owners: Don&rsquo;t leave pets behind

PETA asks pet owners: Don’t leave pets behind

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals yesterday asked pet owners not to leave their pets behind if they need to...
Headlines
fbtw
Illegal POGOs outside our jurisdiction, says PAGCOR chair

Illegal POGOs outside our jurisdiction, says PAGCOR chair

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 12 hours ago
The gaming regulator has no jurisdiction over illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), PAGCOR Chairperson Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with