^

Headlines

Heavy rains, floods expected in Metro Manila, other Luzon areas amid red rainfall warning

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 6:08pm
Heavy rains, floods expected in Metro Manila, other Luzon areas amid red rainfall warning
A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the Habagat on July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon remain under a red rainfall warning as Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) begins to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday.

In its 5:00 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said that a red warning was still hoisted over Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Zambales, Bulacan and Pampanga. This means serious flooding is expected, and residents should take necessary precautions.

Tarlac is the only area under an orange warning, indicating threatening flood levels.

A yellow warning has been issued for Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Nueva Ecija and Quezon province (General Nakar, Real, Infanta, Mauban, Sampaloc).

PAGASA also said that light to moderate, occasionally heavy rains, will likely affect parts of Quezon in the next three hours, including: Candelaria, Dolores, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tiaong, Tayabas, Lucban, Lucena, Pagbilao, Agdangan, Alabat, Atimonan, Buenavista, Burdeos, Calauag, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Jomalig, Lopez, Macalelon, Mulanay, Padre Burgos, Panukulan, Patnanungan, Perez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, San Andres, San Francisco, San Narciso, Tagkawayan and Unisan.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is still in effect in Batanes. 

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over Babuyan Islands, northern Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga), and northern Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams).

Carina was last spotted north of Itbayat, Batanes. It is moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

 

vuukle comment

CARINA

METRO MANILA

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to &lsquo;Carina&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to ‘Carina’

11 hours ago
Here's a running list of LGUs that have declared #WalangPasok on July 22 due to Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Carina
play

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Carina

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Carina" (international name Gaemi), the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Carina gains strength; out of PAR by Thursday
play

Typhoon Carina gains strength; out of PAR by Thursday

12 hours ago
The typhoon is expected to continue moving northwestward to Taiwan at a speed of 25 km per hour, according to the state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Several flights were canceled, classes and office work suspended and flooding caused massive traffic jams yesterday, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Despite President Marcos’ order to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations, the Senate will continue its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro Manila now under state of calamity due to 'Carina', habagat

Metro Manila now under state of calamity due to 'Carina', habagat

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Metro Manila has been placed under state of calamity due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines keeps 73rd place in 2024 global passport index

Philippines keeps 73rd place in 2024 global passport index

5 hours ago
The Philippine passport kept its spot at 73rd out of 199 passports globally in the latest Henley Passport Index, a ranking...
Headlines
fbtw
Power outages hit Metro Manila, nearby areas as Typhoon Carina intensifies

Power outages hit Metro Manila, nearby areas as Typhoon Carina intensifies

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Meralco on Wednesday announced that several areas will experience power outages amid the onslaught of rains caused by Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 raised over Batanes as 'Carina' intensifies

Signal No. 2 raised over Batanes as 'Carina' intensifies

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
Typhoon Carina has further intensified as it continues to move northward toward Taiwan, state weather agency PAGASA reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with