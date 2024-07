Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on July 24 due to ‘Carina’

Motorists and commuters pass through the flooded portion of Taft and UN Avenue in Manila on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy rainfall and flooding due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon (Habagat) prompted local government units to cancel work and classes on Wednesday.

The following LGUs have announced work and class suspensions:

Metro Manila (as ordered by Malacañang)

All cities - all levels, public and private schools; work in government offices

Outside Metro Manila