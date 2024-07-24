^

Headlines

Typhoon Carina gains strength; out of PAR by Thursday

Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 6:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) continued to strengthen early Wednesday morning as it heads northward over the Philippine Sea, drenching several parts of Luzon and triggering floods.

According to PAGASA's 5 a.m. advisory, the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated at 290 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour.

The typhoon is expected to continue moving northwestward to Taiwan at a speed of 25 kph, according to the state weather bureau.

Movement and exit

PAGASA said that "Carina" is forecast to make landfall over the northern portion of Taiwan Wednesday afternoon or early evening and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning. 

Wind signals

PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 over Batanes, warning of gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph in the next 24 hours. These winds pose a minor to moderate threat to life and property in the area.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Luzon, namely the Babuyan Islands, northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga) and northern areas in Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams). 

Strong winds are expected in these areas within 36 hours with speeds ranging from 39 to 61 kph

Rainfall outlook

PAGASA forecasts heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with accumulations of 50-100 mm in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. 

Elevated areas may experience higher rainfall, leading to potential flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable zones. 

The enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat), intensified by "Carina", will dump moderate to intense rain across western Luzon through Friday, the state weather bureau said.

vuukle comment

CARINA

CARINAPH

FLOOD

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

POGO probe still on; Chiz rejects Guo apology

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 8 hours ago
Despite President Marcos’ order to ban Philippine offshore gaming operations, the Senate will continue its investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

Sara stripped of 75 security personnel

By Edith Regalado | 8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been stripped of her Philippine National Police security personnel.
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

9 dead from monsoon, back-to-back cyclones

By Michael Punongbayan | 8 hours ago
Several flights were canceled, classes and office work suspended and flooding caused massive traffic jams yesterday, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Internet Gaming Licenses included in POGO ban

Internet Gaming Licenses included in POGO ban

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
The ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators – which drew cheers when announced on Monday by President Marcos in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Opposition on SONA: Avoid generalities, give details

Opposition on SONA: Avoid generalities, give details

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
While he conceded that President Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address was well-delivered, opposition legislator...
Headlines
fbtw
Recto defends PhilHealth, PDIC fund impounding

Recto defends PhilHealth, PDIC fund impounding

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 8 hours ago
Utilizing about P200 billion in excess funds of state-run corporations can help the economy attain a gross domestic product...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec sees end of &lsquo;POGO politics&rsquo;

Comelec sees end of ‘POGO politics’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
With President Marcos’ order banning Philippine offshore gaming operators, the Commission on Elections now sees the...
Headlines
fbtw
Satur, Castro to appeal child abuse conviction before CA

Satur, Castro to appeal child abuse conviction before CA

By Daphne Galvez | 8 hours ago
Former Bayan Muna lawmaker Satur Ocampo, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and 11 others have formally notified a...
Headlines
fbtw
Police say man inhaling white powder in video is not Marcos

Police say man inhaling white powder in video is not Marcos

13 hours ago
A video allegedly showing Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos inhaling a white powder has been denounced as "fake" and "malicious",...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with