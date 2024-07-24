Typhoon Carina gains strength; out of PAR by Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) continued to strengthen early Wednesday morning as it heads northward over the Philippine Sea, drenching several parts of Luzon and triggering floods.

According to PAGASA's 5 a.m. advisory, the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated at 290 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour.

The typhoon is expected to continue moving northwestward to Taiwan at a speed of 25 kph, according to the state weather bureau.

Movement and exit

PAGASA said that "Carina" is forecast to make landfall over the northern portion of Taiwan Wednesday afternoon or early evening and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Wind signals

PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 over Batanes, warning of gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph in the next 24 hours. These winds pose a minor to moderate threat to life and property in the area.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of Luzon, namely the Babuyan Islands, northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga) and northern areas in Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams).

Strong winds are expected in these areas within 36 hours with speeds ranging from 39 to 61 kph

Rainfall outlook

PAGASA forecasts heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with accumulations of 50-100 mm in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Elevated areas may experience higher rainfall, leading to potential flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable zones.

The enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat), intensified by "Carina", will dump moderate to intense rain across western Luzon through Friday, the state weather bureau said.