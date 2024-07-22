Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to ‘Carina’

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) have announced the cancellation of classes due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Carina, which intensified into a severe tropical storm on Sunday, is enhancing the southwest monsoon, or habagat, nationwide.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Bataan province - all levels, public and private schools

Malabon City - all levels, public and private schools

Cavite province - all levels

Quezon City - all levels, public and private due to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address.

