Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to ‘Carina’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 7:37am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 22 due to â��Carinaâ��
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGUs) have announced the cancellation of classes due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Carina, which intensified into a severe tropical storm on Sunday, is enhancing the southwest monsoon, or habagat, nationwide.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

  • Bataan province  - all levels, public and private schools
  • Malabon City - all levels, public and private schools 
  • Cavite province - all levels 
  • Quezon City - all levels, public and private due to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address. 

Please refresh this page for updates

