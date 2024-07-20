^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 12:05pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

PHIVOLCS

VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayor Guo surfaces&hellip; on Facebook

Mayor Guo surfaces… on Facebook

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Her whereabouts unknown since being ordered arrested by the Senate, suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac appeared on...
Headlines
fbtw
Police to shoot down drones during SONA

Police to shoot down drones during SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
For the first time, police will use anti-drone guns in securing the House of Representatives in Quezon City where President...
Headlines
fbtw
Self-rated poverty at 58 percent, highest since 2008

Self-rated poverty at 58 percent, highest since 2008

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The number of Filipinos who rated their families as poor has reached its highest in 16 years, a recent survey conducted by...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

NBI nabs 79 Chinese in Bulacan factory raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation apprehended at least 79 Chinese nationals in a raid on a factory in San Jose del Monte,...
Headlines
fbtw

Trump vows to stop wars, including, if ever, in Philippines

12 hours ago
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised Thursday to bring an end to raging international crises and restore American prestige on the world stage, saying he could “stop wars with a telephone...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mixed pump price movements seen next week

Mixed pump price movements seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Pump prices for petroleum products are expected to move in opposite directions next week, with gasoline leaning toward a possible...
Headlines
fbtw
United States, Philippines hold 1st cyber-digital security talks

United States, Philippines hold 1st cyber-digital security talks

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines held their first Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue to advance an open, interoperable, reliable...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara says no to Cabinet post? OK, says President Marcos

Vice President Sara says no to Cabinet post? OK, says President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday said he respects the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte not to accept another Cabinet post...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator questions legality of PhilHealth fund transfer

Senator questions legality of PhilHealth fund transfer

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go is questioning the legality of the Department of Finance (DOF)’s order to have the P89.9 billion in excess...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with