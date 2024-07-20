^

Police to shoot down drones during SONA

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Police to shoot down drones during SONA
An officer demonstrates the capability of a newly acquired anti-drone weapon system at Camp Karingal in Quezon City yesterday. The drone jammer uses powerful signals to disrupt the target’s communication, forcing it to land or retreat.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, police will use anti-drone guns in securing the House of Representatives in Quezon City where President Marcos will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

The Quezon City Police District has purchased three state-of-the-art anti-drone guns which are capable of shooting down military grade drones, QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said.

“The drone guns that we have now have powerful specs, and they can take down almost any kind of drones, if necessary,” Maranan told reporters. He declined to share details for security reasons.

There will be a no-fly zone within a 10-kilometer radius over the Batasang Pambansa complex on Monday. “All drones spotted within a 10-kilometer radius will be shot down or disabled,” he said.

Maranan clarified there is no imminent threat to the SONA and that their acquisition of anti-drone guns was part of usual precautionary measures.

He added that operators of drones that stray into the 10-kilometer no-fly zone could face criminal charges.

Police units in Metro Manila will go on full alert tomorrow in preparation for Monday’s SONA.

At least 23,000 policemen – mostly from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) – will secure the SONA. Around 1,000 policemen from Central Luzon and Calabarzon will assist in providing security to SONA.

Members of various police, fire protection and coast guard units stand information during a ceremonial sendoff of troops at Camp Karingal in Quezon City yesterday, as part of security preparations for President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address on July 22. — Miguel De Guzman

“On Sunday we will be on full alert,” NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. told reporters.

Around 2,000 government officials, dignitaries and VIPs are expected to be present at the Batasang Pambansa complex where Marcos will deliver his SONA.

As part of precautionary measures, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has imposed a three-day gun ban in Metro Manila starting today until Monday.

This means even licensed gun owners are prohibited from bringing their guns to public places as all permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) are suspended during the period.

Only police officers, soldiers and members of other law enforcement agencies performing official functions are exempted from the ban.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and other militant organizations are planning to mobilize around 10,000 people for anti-government demonstrations in Quezon City. They are allowed to hold their program along Commonwealth Avenue at the corner of Tandang Sora Avenue.

Nartatez said around 5,000 members of the Hakbang ng Maisug, a group backed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, will hold a separate rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, which is a freedom park.

A Facebook post from the pro-Duterte TAPS coalition said Maisug’s rally is set today at 3 p.m.

Speech ready

President Marcos, who was in Apayao yesterday, said he was done writing his third SONA.

“The (preparations for SONA) continue but my speech is finished. We’re just doing some fine-tuning. And we’re going to do all of that tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday,” Marcos said in an interview in Apayao.

Marcos said he was having a hard time squeezing in all important issues in his address.

“So, the problem is I want to tackle so many issues, but it may take a longer time,” he said.

According to the President, his officials are finding ways to explain to the people all of the administration’s priorities.

“Our (department) secretaries might be the ones to explain the details (of these priority programs),” Marcos said.

Post-SONA discussions, to be attended by heads and executives of different government agencies, are slated in Pasay City on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marcos’ first SONA was one hour and 14 minutes long. His second address lasted for one hour and 11 minutes. — Helen Flores, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Bella Cariaso

