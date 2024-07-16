^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 9:55am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Not just 200, but up to 1,200 foreigners believed to be Chinese nationals obtained Philippine birth certificates through late...
Headlines
fbtw
Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday drew more connections between Philippine Offshore and Gaming Operations (POGOs) and Pharmally...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

10 hours ago
Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday as the star of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee – a...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer advises Guo to surrender

Lawyer advises Guo to surrender

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Saying she cannot hide forever, a lawyer for suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has advised her to surrender to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG laughs off China&rsquo;s statement vs bullies

PCG laughs off China’s statement vs bullies

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela mocked a statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that hit &...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco raises power rates by P2 this month

Meralco raises power rates by P2 this month

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
Electricity rates of power distributor Manila Electric Co. will increase by P2.1496 per kilowatt-hour this month, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Local rice remains cheaper despite EO 62

DA: Local rice remains cheaper despite EO 62

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The retail price of local rice remains cheaper compared to those of imported grains despite the implementation of Executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices down this week

Oil prices down this week

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
Motorists can expect lower pump prices for all petroleum products today, to reflect positive developments in the global oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with