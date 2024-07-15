^

NAIA 3 visitors advised of warmer temps amid cooling system upgrade

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 4:24pm
This photo uploaded on July 15, 2024 shows the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3's air cooling systems.
MIAA / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Airline passengers and visitors can expect warmer temperatures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 as it is set to upgrade its cooling system this week. 

The Manila International Airport Authority said that the NAIA Terminal 3's centralized cooling system will be shut down as it will undergo an upgrade from 9 p.m. on July 16 (Tuesday) to 9 a.m. on July 17 (Wednesday).  

Only the fans and blowers of the air conditioning units will operate to enable air circulation in various areas as six new cooling towers will be installed during this period.

“While mitigating measures will be in place during this 12-hour window, the public is hereby advised to expect elevated temperature inside NAIA Terminal 3 during the installation,” said the airport management in a Facebook post on Monday. 

The MIAA said around 27,000 arriving and departing passengers on 117 flights may experience discomfort due to reduced air circulation during the 12-hour installation.

It also appealed for understanding from the public as the upgrade takes place. 

“The MIAA seeks everyone's understanding as we strive to deliver on our promise of a much-improved travel experience for all,” added NAIA management. 

MIAA also placed its medical team on high alert to respond to any medical emergency during the cooling system maintenance.

