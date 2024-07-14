Senate nabs Guo's former accountant

This photo shows one of the locations indicated in the Senate warrant of arrest in Bamban, Tarlac where suspended Mayor Alice Guo might be found.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have taken into custody suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s former accountant on Saturday afternoon following the Senate’s arrest order against the mayor and several others.

The Senate's Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms (OSAA) announced on Saturday that their team apprehended Nancy Gamo, the accountant of Guo and her family, around 1 p.m.

However, they were unable to locate the suspended mayor at her address in Bamban and the other locations indicated in the upper chamber’s arrest order.

Meanwhile, Gamo underwent a medical checkup after being brought to the Senate.

She was in good medical condition, according to the OSAA.

Gamo will remain in Senate's custody until the inquiry into the raided Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban resumes.

On July 13, the Senate ordered the arrest of Guo and her family after being cited in contempt due to their non-appearance to the investigations on the alleged criminal activities involving the POGOs in the mayor’s locality.

Guo has missed two Senate hearings, citing her worsening mental health, but did not provide a medical certificate to support her claim.

The suspended mayor is allegedly associated with two POGO hubs: Zun Yuan Technology, which was raided in Bamban, Tarlac last March, and its predecessor, Hongsheng Gaming Technology.

Due to the suspended mayor’s alleged connections to the POGO hubs, she faces a non-bailable offense of qualified trafficking before the Department of Justice.

The Office of the Solicitor General has also filed a petition before a Tarlac court to cancel Guo’s certificate of live birth, potentially aiding in a possible quo warranto case against her.

The Court of Appeals also froze Guo's assets after granting a petition from the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

As a result, the suspended mayor cannot access her money or other assets while the order is in effect. The freeze order is effective immediately and lasts for 20 days, unless the court decides to extend it.