^

Headlines

Vatican permits inquiry into Filipina catechist's sainthood

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 6:17pm
Vatican permits inquiry into Filipina catechist's sainthood
Photo of Laureana "Ka Luring" Franco
Released / Roman Catholic Diocese of Pasig at ng Causes for the Beatification and Canonization of Laureana "Ka Luring Franco"

MANILA, Philippines —  The Vatican has authorized a diocesan inquiry into the sainthood cause of Filipina catechist Laurena "Ka Luring" Franco.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara announced that the Holy See’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has issued the "nihil obstat" document, marking the preliminary phase of Franco's sainthood cause.

"The apostolic nuncio, Abp. Charles Brown and his secretary, Msgr. Giuseppe Trentadue handed me the ‘nihil obstat’ from Rome for the cause of beatification and canonization of Servant of God Laurena ‘Ka Luring’ Franco," Vergara’s post on his Facebook account read.

The no-objection letter was a response from the dicastery to Bishop Vergara’s inquiry about whether there were any impediments to the beatification and canonization process for Franco, who is now recognized as a "Servant of God."

The title "Servant of God" signifies the first step toward possible canonization as a saint. Meanwhile, the term "nihil obstat," meaning "nothing hinders" in Latin, indicates that there are no obstacles to the cause for sainthood.

In February 2024, Bishop Vergara initiated Franco’s cause, urging the public to provide any “helpful information” about her life as part of the beatification process.

Born on July 4, 1936, Franco left her job as a telephone switchboard operator and clerk at the Philippine Air Force to volunteer teaching catechism and assisting those in need without compensation.

At a young age, she joined the Legion of Mary, a group devoted to the mother of Jesus.

Franco was one of only two women in the entire Archdiocese of Manila authorized to distribute Holy Communion, according to a 1995 report by the Union of Catholic Asian News.

In 1990, she received the Papal Award - Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice from Saint Pope John Paul II, upon the recommendation of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin.

The award is given for distinguished service by laypeople in the Catholic Church.

In 2022, Franco was also honored with the Mother Teresa of Calcutta award.

The Philippines currently has two saints canonized by the Catholic Church, namely Lorenzo Ruiz and Pedro Calungsod.

vuukle comment

BISHOP

BLESSED

MYLO HUBERT VERGARA

PASIG

SAINT

VATICAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy may already be in China, his lawyer said yesterday, even as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

7 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
P10-M bounty from donations deemed illegal &mdash; Quiboloy's camp

P10-M bounty from donations deemed illegal — Quiboloy's camp

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Lawyer of Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy said that the P10-million reward being offered by Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed concern yesterday over the reported deployment of a Chinese naval carrier strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara to skip Marcos' third SONA, assigns herself 'designated survivor'

Sara to skip Marcos' third SONA, assigns herself 'designated survivor'

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
After weeks of speculation, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed Thursday that she will snub President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains to prevail across Philippines, PAGASA says

Rains to prevail across Philippines, PAGASA says

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The entire country is expected to experience rain showers on Thursday due to the influence of two prevailing weather systems,...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asks Marcos, other execs to comment on EO lowering rice tariffs

SC asks Marcos, other execs to comment on EO lowering rice tariffs

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and other officials...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with