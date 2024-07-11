Vatican permits inquiry into Filipina catechist's sainthood

Released / Roman Catholic Diocese of Pasig at ng Causes for the Beatification and Canonization of Laureana "Ka Luring Franco"

MANILA, Philippines — The Vatican has authorized a diocesan inquiry into the sainthood cause of Filipina catechist Laurena "Ka Luring" Franco.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara announced that the Holy See’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has issued the "nihil obstat" document, marking the preliminary phase of Franco's sainthood cause.

"The apostolic nuncio, Abp. Charles Brown and his secretary, Msgr. Giuseppe Trentadue handed me the ‘nihil obstat’ from Rome for the cause of beatification and canonization of Servant of God Laurena ‘Ka Luring’ Franco," Vergara’s post on his Facebook account read.

The no-objection letter was a response from the dicastery to Bishop Vergara’s inquiry about whether there were any impediments to the beatification and canonization process for Franco, who is now recognized as a "Servant of God."

The title "Servant of God" signifies the first step toward possible canonization as a saint. Meanwhile, the term "nihil obstat," meaning "nothing hinders" in Latin, indicates that there are no obstacles to the cause for sainthood.

In February 2024, Bishop Vergara initiated Franco’s cause, urging the public to provide any “helpful information” about her life as part of the beatification process.

Born on July 4, 1936, Franco left her job as a telephone switchboard operator and clerk at the Philippine Air Force to volunteer teaching catechism and assisting those in need without compensation.

At a young age, she joined the Legion of Mary, a group devoted to the mother of Jesus.

Franco was one of only two women in the entire Archdiocese of Manila authorized to distribute Holy Communion, according to a 1995 report by the Union of Catholic Asian News.

In 1990, she received the Papal Award - Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice from Saint Pope John Paul II, upon the recommendation of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin.

The award is given for distinguished service by laypeople in the Catholic Church.

In 2022, Franco was also honored with the Mother Teresa of Calcutta award.

The Philippines currently has two saints canonized by the Catholic Church, namely Lorenzo Ruiz and Pedro Calungsod.