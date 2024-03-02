^

Nation

Diocese of Pasig pushes for sainthood of Pinay catechist 'Ka Luring'

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 5:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pasig has started the cause for beatification and canonization of Laureana "Ka Luring" Franco, a Filipina catechist with two supposed miracles already under her name.

The news was shared through circular written by Bishop of Pasig Most Rev. Mylo Hubert Vergara, which was signed days before the end of February.

"The Dioceses of Pasig is proposing a candidate for sainthood in the person of the servant of God, LAUREANA 'Ka Luring' FRANCO of Hagonoy, Taguig City," according to Vergara in a post on February 24.

"With this circular letter, I invite all the people of God in the Diocese of Pasig to participate in the tedious process of bringing to light the life and heroic virtues of a legendary catechist to sainthood."

 

 

Born on July 4, 1936, Franco left her job as a telephone switchboard operator and clerk at the Philippine Airforce to teach catechism without pay while helping those in need.

She was reported to have died on Oct. 17, 2011 due to ovarian cancer.

"Ka Luring" was earlier given the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (For Church and Pope) by Saint John Paul II on April 1, 1990 for her service as a lay catechist upon the recommendation of the  late Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin.

In 2002, she was also a recipient of the Mother Teresa Award. This distinction is given to those who are known to promote peace, equality and social justice.

"I invite all the faithful to provide me with helpful information regarding the cause of 'Ka Luring'," Vergara said.

"There are many stages in the process. As we work on this process, may the Holy Spirit guide us, and may the blessing of God be upon us."

Under the Roman Catholic faith, saints are regarded as someone with a unique holiness and closeness with the Lord.

The process could take years before a possible decision from Rome with regards to a potential beatification and finally, canonization as saint.

'Miracles under her name'

During an interview with GMA News, Erickson Javier, the postulator at the Diocese of Pasig, shared numerous potential miracles believed to have occurred as a result of Catholic faithfuls praying at her grave.

However, the reports still need to be verified.

"It happened the United Kingdom. Car accident. Automatically, the person was in an induced coma," said Javier in a mix of Filipino and English.

"Their relatives were contacted in Taguig, happens to be a friend of Ka Luring. They visited the tomb. They prayed. And then after 10 days, [the patient] woke up."

The second one was from Pasig who have suffered a heart attack.

St. Lorenzo Ruiz is currently regarded as the first Filipino saint, which was later on followed by St. Pedro Calungsod.

It could be remembered that Niña Ruiz-Abad, a 13-year old who was a daughter of two Ilocanos, is currently being pushed to be one of the youngest saints in history.

