Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

This photo shows Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla during the signing of the DOJ-NPS revised rules on criminal procedure.

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public appearance since March this year.

Remulla was at the signing of the DOJ-National Prosecution Service’s Revised Rules on Criminal Procedure which will govern the rules for preliminary investigation on criminal charges.

His last appearance was on March 4, 2024, when he announced that child and qualified human trafficking charges would be filed against fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Prior to the March event, he admitted he was suffering from complications after undergoing a heart bypass surgery last year.

In a separate social media post, Remulla also met with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago on July 5 to discuss streamlining the process of criminal investigations.

In a message with reporters, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said that Remulla’s health is “good.”

“Recovery is on the uptick after his doctors asked him to go on a strict diet in order to lose weight,” Clavano said in a message with reporters.

He added that Remulla is also expected to appear on Thursday in the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the University of the Philippines - Manila and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.