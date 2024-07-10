^

Headlines

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 1:42pm
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months
This photo shows Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla during the signing of the DOJ-NPS revised rules on criminal procedure.
Released / DOJ; Screenshot from RTV Malacanang Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public appearance since March this year.

Remulla was at the signing of the DOJ-National Prosecution Service’s Revised Rules on Criminal Procedure which will govern the rules for preliminary investigation on criminal charges.

His last appearance was on March 4, 2024, when he announced that child and qualified human trafficking charges would be filed against fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Prior to the March event, he admitted he was suffering from complications after undergoing a heart bypass surgery last year. 

In a separate social media post, Remulla also met with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago on July 5 to discuss streamlining the process of criminal investigations. 

In a message with reporters, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said that Remulla’s health is “good.”

“Recovery is on the uptick after his doctors asked him to go on a strict diet in order to lose weight,” Clavano said in a message with reporters.

He added that Remulla is also expected to appear on Thursday in the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the University of the Philippines - Manila and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

vuukle comment

BOYING REMULLA

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

REMULLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara a no-show at Palaro rites in Cebu

Sara a no-show at Palaro rites in Cebu

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Vice President and outgoing Education Secretary Sara Duterte was a no-show at the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
His latest appointment as Davao City’s police chief is a homecoming of sorts for Police Col. Lito Patay.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-VPs Binay, Leni decline SONA invite

Ex-VPs Binay, Leni decline SONA invite

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Former vice presidents Jejomar Binay and Leni Robredo have sent their regrets to the July 22 State of the Nation Address of...
Headlines
fbtw
Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

Arrest warrants for key drug war figures expected from ICC this year

By Janvic Mateo | 6 hours ago
International Criminal Court Assistant Counsel Kristina Conti expressed confidence that arrest warrants, particularly for...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Sierra Madre will remain in Ayungin, period &ndash; Navy

BRP Sierra Madre will remain in Ayungin, period – Navy

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Despite China’s muscle-flexing in Ayungin Shoal where its “monster” coast guard vessel occasionally appears...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mandatory population census starts next week

Mandatory population census starts next week

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority, which is set to begin a nationwide population census next week, is reminding the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

Philippines-US civil nuclear agreement enters into force

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
A landmark agreement that lays the legal framework for potential Philippine nuclear power projects with US providers has entered...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group eyes raps vs tariff officials

Farmers’ group eyes raps vs tariff officials

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
An agri-farmers group is eyeing cases against officials of the Tariff Commission over Executive Order 62 that reduces tariffs...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP eyeing state witness in murder of Pinay, Israeli

PNP eyeing state witness in murder of Pinay, Israeli

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
One of the suspects in the killing of Pampanga beauty queen Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend Yitshak Cohen could be...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys among those with highest &lsquo;positive experiences&rsquo; &ndash; Gallup poll

Pinoys among those with highest ‘positive experiences’ – Gallup poll

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Despite a fraction of the population experiencing negative emotions, Filipinos continue to have the highest “positive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with