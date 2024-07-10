P1 billion offshore deposits linked to Comelec? Garcia slams ‘disinformation’

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia answers question from the media at the Comelec Office in Intramuros, Manila on April 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — MANILA, Philippines — Offshore deposits worth almost P1 billion ($15.2 million) from South Korean banks to offshore accounts are allegedly linked to an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), according to SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta.

The amount was transferred to 49 offshore bank accounts in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, the Caribbean and North America, said Marcoleta, who has been lobbying against the Comelec’s award of the P17.9-billion automated election system contract to South Korean firm Miru Systems in February.

Marcoleta claimed bank transfers were made between June 22, 2023 and March 22, 2024, coinciding with Comelec “milestones,” such as the award to Miru

“There are 18 banks and 49 number of accounts... These accounts are traceable to one Comelec official,” he said yesterday at a press conference.

In response to the bribery allegations, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he does not own foreign bank accounts nor properties abroad.

Garcia said Marcoleta’s allegations are part of an ongoing demolition job against the poll body by persons opposed to the contract with Miru Systems for the May 2025 midterm elections, which ended the services of Smartmatic.

A former client informed Garcia over a week ago about disinformation against him being peddled before Congress and on social media.

Garcia has asked the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the allegations and those behind the disinformation.

Marcoleta said they are still verifying the information.

But he cited multiple bank transfers that coincided with developments in the Comelec: a $285,900 deposit on Aug. 23, 2023, when the Comelec directed its law department to comment on the petition to disqualify Smartmatic; a $185,932 deposit when the Comelec disqualified a prospective bidder from participating in any bidding process for the 2025 polls and a $178,000 deposit when Miru was declared the sole qualified bidder.

Smartmatic provided the automated election system for the country’s polls from 2010 to 2022.

The Supreme Court in April reversed Comelec’s resolution disqualifying Smartmatic from participating in public biddings for elections.

Meanwhile, Miru Systems reaffirmed its commitment to honest, efficient and fair elections.

Poll watchdog Democracy Watch Philippines had warned the Comelec against acquiring Miru Systems’ services. — Mayen Jaymalin