SC justices meet UN rapporteur

(From left) Supreme Court Associate Justices Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Antonio T. Kho, Jr., Ramon Paul L. Hernando, Ricardo R. Rosario, and Maria Filomena D. Singh pose for posterity with Dean Troy A. McKenzie of the New York University (NYU) School of Law (center) and Professor Margaret Satterthwaite, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers (third from right) following their meeting on July 1, 2024 at the NYU School of Law.

MANILA, Philippines — Reform programs of the Philippines’ high court were discussed by Supreme Court justices during a July 1 meeting with a UN special rapporteur at the New York University (NYU) School of Law.

Associate Justices Ramon Paul Hernando, Amy Lazaro-Javier, Ricardo Rosario, Antonio Kho and Maria Filomena Singh met with UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers Margaret Satterthwaite to discuss programs outlined in the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

Satterthwaite expressed interest in the ongoing revision of the Code of Judicial Conduct and the recently launched Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

Discussions also covered the reorganization of the Judicial Integrity Board and the establishment of the Judiciary Marshals Office.

NYU Law dean Troy McKenzie noted that in one of the special courses he teaches, he discusses the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan or the anti-graft court in relation to cross-border cases.

A possible future collaboration between NYU Law and the Philippine Judicial Academy was mentioned.