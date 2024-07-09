^

Headlines

DOST, DOE partner for renewable energy research

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2024 | 12:00am
DOST, DOE partner for renewable energy research
The DOST and DOE’s cooperation agreement aims to further develop and utilize renewable energy sources amid the impact of climate change and the demand for a transition to clean, affordable and reliable energy.
Pixabay / andreas160578

MANILA, Philippines — Project proposals for renewable energy research and development will be funded by the Department of Energy and managed by the Department of Science and Technology.

The DOST and DOE’s cooperation agreement aims to further develop and utilize renewable energy sources amid the impact of climate change and the demand for a transition to clean, affordable and reliable energy.

A call for proposals on July 15 will be opened for the Renewable Energy Science, Technology and Innovation (RESTI) program by the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

The DOE will fund the program through the Renewable Energy Trust Fund (RETF).

“We will manage the funds and the projects,” DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico Paringit told The STAR.

The DOST is looking for research proposals under the following priority areas: Integrated Renewable Energy Information and Mapping Systems, Local Market Assessment of Solar Photovoltaic Systems and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production.

A P50-million budget for three years has been allocated for Integrated RE Information and Mapping Systems, which would streamline and automate the monitoring and operation of renewable energy initiatives.

A P5-million budget has been set aside by the DOE for a proposal centered on conducting a market study to assess the volume of key components of Solar PV Systems in the Philippine market.

A P35-million fund has been earmarked by the DOE for a project that would produce eco-friendly fuels, supporting the International Civil Aviation Organization’s goal of zero carbon emissions from international flights by 2050.

vuukle comment

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is studying the possibility of charging former President Rodrigo Duterte with obstruction of...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan sign historic defense pact as China looms in region
play

Philippines, Japan sign historic defense pact as China looms in region

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
The Philippines and Japan signed on Monday a historic troop access pact that will deploy both countries' military on each...
Headlines
fbtw
China slams Philippines-Japan defense pact
play

China slams Philippines-Japan defense pact

6 hours ago
Beijing on Monday protested as the Philippines and Japan signed a defense pact seen to be a countermove against China's aggressive...
Headlines
fbtw
Nancy Binay files 15-page ethics case vs Alan Cayetano

Nancy Binay files 15-page ethics case vs Alan Cayetano

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday submitted an ethics complaint against Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano for displaying unparliamentary behavior...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reviews 'mukbang' videos, impact on mental health

DOH reviews 'mukbang' videos, impact on mental health

13 hours ago
The Department of Health is scrutinizing the impact of "mukbang" videos on viewers' mental health alongside its public health...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jobless rate rises to 4.1% in May

Jobless rate rises to 4.1% in May

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s jobless rate went up in May from the previous month as the number of people actively looking for work...
Headlines
fbtw
China vessels intercept 2 PCG ships in Ayungin

China vessels intercept 2 PCG ships in Ayungin

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Chinese coast guard and militia ships reportedly blocked two Philippine Coast Guard ships on patrol in Ayungin Shoal and forced...
Headlines
fbtw
44% see better life in next 12 months &ndash; SWS

44% see better life in next 12 months – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
About four in 10 Filipinos expect their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate feud: Nancy files ethics complaint vs Alan Peter

Senate feud: Nancy files ethics complaint vs Alan Peter

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Nancy Binay filed yesterday an ethics complaint against colleague Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano for various offenses, including...
Headlines
fbtw
19 Davao cops axed

19 Davao cops axed

By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Station commanders of 19 police stations in Davao City were relieved yesterday following a series of removals and replacements...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with