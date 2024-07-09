DOST, DOE partner for renewable energy research

The DOST and DOE’s cooperation agreement aims to further develop and utilize renewable energy sources amid the impact of climate change and the demand for a transition to clean, affordable and reliable energy.

MANILA, Philippines — Project proposals for renewable energy research and development will be funded by the Department of Energy and managed by the Department of Science and Technology.

A call for proposals on July 15 will be opened for the Renewable Energy Science, Technology and Innovation (RESTI) program by the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

The DOE will fund the program through the Renewable Energy Trust Fund (RETF).

“We will manage the funds and the projects,” DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico Paringit told The STAR.

The DOST is looking for research proposals under the following priority areas: Integrated Renewable Energy Information and Mapping Systems, Local Market Assessment of Solar Photovoltaic Systems and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production.

A P50-million budget for three years has been allocated for Integrated RE Information and Mapping Systems, which would streamline and automate the monitoring and operation of renewable energy initiatives.

A P5-million budget has been set aside by the DOE for a proposal centered on conducting a market study to assess the volume of key components of Solar PV Systems in the Philippine market.

A P35-million fund has been earmarked by the DOE for a project that would produce eco-friendly fuels, supporting the International Civil Aviation Organization’s goal of zero carbon emissions from international flights by 2050.