Marcos lauds AFP troops for weakening Abu Sayyaf in Mindanao

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 11:49am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the 1st Semester Armed Forces of the Philippines Command Conference at Camp Aguinaldo on July 4, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday commended the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for their success in reducing the threat of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Mindanao.

During a visit to the 11th Infantry Division headquarters at Camp Teodulfo Bautista, the commander-in-chief thanked the military for their efforts and sacrifices to curb the capabilities of the ASG.

“I have to congratulate all of you who have worked to achieve this success, who have worked very hard and have made many sacrifices so that we can now say that the capabilities of the main threat, which is the ASG, have been severely reduced,” Marcos said.

But the president reminded them to stay vigilant as the mission is far from over.

“Now, that does not mean that the mission is over. As you can imagine, mayroon pa diyan na papasok na baka gustong mag-organize ulit kaya’t kailangan pa rin nating bantayan,” Marcos said.

(Now, that does not mean that the mission is over. As you can imagine, there may still be some who want to reorganize, so we must remain watchful.)

According to the president, he was briefed on the steady decline in the insurgents’ operational capacity, including their manpower and arsenal.

“Ang assessment na nga ay ‘yung threat is only from individual actors. Wala na silang units na gumagalaw as a unit. They are … basically (neutralized)… We have dismantled their machinery for causing, for bringing terror,” Marcos said.

(The assessment is that the threat is now only from individual actors. They no longer have units operating as a group. They are … basically (neutralized)… We have dismantled their machinery for causing, for bringing terror.)

The president also mentioned the reduced threat from other terrorist groups inspired by Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

There has been a shift to external defense amid emerging tensions, particularly in the West Philippine Sea, according to Marcos.

He also added the establishment of a task force with a maritime force and the Navy to bolster the Philippine Coast Guard’s presence and security operations in the region.

Last Tuesday, the Philippines and China agreed on Tuesday to "de-escalate tensions" over the West Philippine Sea following a violent encounter in the disputed waters last month.

