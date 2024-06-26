^

Filipino chefs showcase local cuisine at 1st UN Tourism Gastronomy Forum

Nadie Esteban - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 9:02pm
Filipino chefs showcase local cuisine at 1st UN Tourism Gastronomy Forum
Regional food showcased at the first UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific on June 26, 2024.
Philstar.com / Nadie Esteban

CEBU, Philippines — Several international delegates are taking a culinary trip around the country in the next two days with the Department of Tourism (DOT) pulling out all the stops for the first-ever UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia on the Pacific on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This event will not only elevate the Philippines as a gastronomic destination but also provide a platform for collaboration and exchange of knowledge among international culinary experts," shared Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

The delegates were treated to a symphony of flavors from world-renowned chefs eager to showcase the vibrant culinary scene of their regions.

Among the chefs present during the showcase are the following:

  • Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco (Cordillera Administrative Region)
  • Chef Xavier Mercado (Region 1)
  • Chef Jehan Damasco (Region 2)
  • Chef Howard Dizon (Region 3)
  • The Lyceum of the Philippines University Culinary Institute - Laguna (Region 4A)
  • Chef Nathaniel Imson (Region 4B)
  • Chef Andhei Nacion (Region 5)
  • Chef Ariel Castañeda and Chef Paul Dane Aligaen (Region 6)
  • Chef June Rhoses Fernandez (Region 7)
  • Chef Rolf Arwin Lopez Yu (Region 8)
  • Chef Jose Mari Alavar Alfaro (Region 9)
  • Chef Ruthcini Marie Tabique (Region 10)
  • Chef Clinton Gregorio and Renante Raseroni (Region 11)
  • Chef Ronald Ferman (Region 12)
  • Chef Yvette Atis (Region 13)
  • Chef Tahir Malikol and Chef Miguel Cabel Moreno of Office of Muslim Affairs and Mindanao Promotions (OMAMP).

The following powerhouse and world-renowned Filipino chefs also collaborated to showcase exclusive creations featuring Filipino cuisines:

  • Chef Margarita Forés and Chef Miko Calo
  • Chefs Thirdy Dolatre and John Kevin Navoa of Hapag and Chef Carlos Villaflor of Gallery by Chele
  • Chef Tatung Sarthou of Lore and Chef Aaron Isip of Kása Palma
  • Chef Miguel Moreno of Palm Grill: Authentic Cuisine of South of Mindanao and Chef Datu Shariff Pendatun III
  • Culinary consultant and lecturer with roots from the pre-Islamic rulers of Buayan in Mindanao, Chef Sau Del Rosario and Chef Miko Aspiras
  • and Chef Reggie Aspiras and Chef Jessie Sincioco

