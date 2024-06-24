Jollibe data breach affects 11 million customers — NPC

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Jollibee said the company suffered P10.17 billion in net losses from April to June, nearly 10 times the P1.8 billion losses recorded the prior quarter. In the same three-month period a year ago, Jollibee profited P1.04 billion.

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee group of companies on Saturday reported to the National Privacy Commission a possible breach of their data affecting 11 million "data subjects," mostly customers.

The NPC said in a statement on Monday that they were notified by Jollibee about the unauthorized access to their data, including customers' personal sensitive information, on Saturday at 11:38 a.m.

"Other impacted brands include Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, Chowking, Greenwich, Burger King, Yoshinoya, and Panda Express," the NPC said.



The type of information that was compromised is individuals' sensitive personal information, including dates of birth and senior citizen ID numbers.

The NPC said that Jollibee Foods Corporation has requested an additional 20 days to complete its internal investigation.

Last week, the NPC also received a data breach notification report from Maxicare.

Before that, the NPC also received data breach notifications from carmaker Toyota and real estate firm Robinsons Land.