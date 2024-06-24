^

Headlines

Jollibe data breach affects 11 million customers — NPC

Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 6:02pm
Jollibe data breach affects 11 million customers â�� NPC
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Jollibee said the company suffered P10.17 billion in net losses from April to June, nearly 10 times the P1.8 billion losses recorded the prior quarter. In the same three-month period a year ago, Jollibee profited P1.04 billion.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee group of companies on Saturday reported to the National Privacy Commission a possible breach of their data affecting 11 million "data subjects," mostly customers.

The NPC said in a statement on Monday that they were notified by Jollibee about the unauthorized access to their data, including customers' personal sensitive information, on Saturday at 11:38 a.m.

"Other impacted brands include Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, Chowking, Greenwich, Burger King, Yoshinoya, and Panda Express," the NPC said.
 
The type of information that was compromised is individuals' sensitive personal information, including dates of birth and senior citizen ID numbers.

The NPC said that Jollibee Foods Corporation has requested an additional 20 days to complete its internal investigation.

Last week, the NPC also received a data breach notification report from Maxicare.

Before that, the NPC also received data breach notifications from carmaker Toyota and real estate firm Robinsons Land.

vuukle comment

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP

NATIONAL PRIVACY COMMISSION

NPC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Localized thunderstorms to bring rains nationwide

PAGASA: Localized thunderstorms to bring rains nationwide

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In the agency’s latest weather bulletin, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t instigate war in West Philippine Sea &mdash; President Marcos

Philippines won’t instigate war in West Philippine Sea — President Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The Philippines is not in the business of waging war and does not seek to deliberately harm anyone, but its peaceful stance...
Headlines
fbtw
LP backs Leni decision not to run for Senate

LP backs Leni decision not to run for Senate

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The leadership of opposition Liberal Party (LP) said it fully respects the decision of former vice president Leni Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City Pride Festival successful despite rain

Quezon City Pride Festival successful despite rain

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Despite being cut short due to heavy rain, organizers deemed this year’s Pride Festival in Quezon City a success as...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP chief warns cops protecting illegal POGOs

PNP chief warns cops protecting illegal POGOs

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday warned that police personnel found to be protectors...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo expelled as NPC member

Alice Guo expelled as NPC member

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has been removed from the Nationalist People’s Coalition’s roster amid...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos opens Pasig River project

President Marcos opens Pasig River project

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the opening of the next phase of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli project in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers to seek Supreme Court relief vs reduced rice tariff

Farmers to seek Supreme Court relief vs reduced rice tariff

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Farmers’ groups will ask the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of Executive Order 62 that allows a 15 percent...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with