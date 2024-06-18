^

Maxicare reports data breach to NPC

Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 7:02pm
Maxicare reports data breach to NPC
This file photo shows the facilities inside a Maxicare primary care clinic.
Maxicare website

MANILA, Philippines — Health insurance provider Maxicare has reported a data breach to the National Privacy Commission. 

On Tuesday, the NPC confirmed that it received a data breach notification report from Maxicare on Sunday at 12:49 p.m.

Details on the information that was compromised have yet to be provided.

Earlier, cybersecurity group Deep Web Konek posted on their blog that the data breach exposed the personal and booking information linked to over 1,000 companies.

According to the group, this includes health insurance members' address, Maxicare card number, history of requested procedures, among others. 

Maxicare also allegedly sent a notification to members affected by the data breach on June 16, according to Deep Web Konek, which attached a screenshot of the email to their post.

"Unauthorized access was gained to personal information submitted to Lab@Home, a third-party provider for laboratory requests from home. While Lab@Home maintains a separate database and is not integrated with Maxicare’s systems, the breach still impacts Maxicare members," the screenshot of the email read.

HEALTH

MAXICARE

NATIONAL PRIVACY COMMISSION
