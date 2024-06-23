^

PAWS seeks criminal raps over abandoned pets at POGO hub

Nillicent Bautista - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 11:31am
PAWS seeks criminal raps over abandoned pets at POGO hub
Several dogs abandoned at Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.
Facebook / Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is eyeing criminal complaints against the people behind the illegal Lucky South 99 Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub for abandoning their pets in Porac, Pampanga.

PAWS said it is building up a case of pet abandonment under Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act, against the personalities behind the POGO hub after 13 dogs and one cat were left behind at its compound.

According to the animal rights group, the pets were left in dire conditions, tied up, caged and locked in empty rooms without food or water.

“Many were found with conditions suggesting prior sicknesses or signs of long-term neglect as well, beyond just the malnourishment caused by being abandoned for days,” it said in a statement.

PAWS appealed to the public for donations to aid the animals in their recovery. — Daphne Galvez, Ric Sapnu, Emmanuel Tupas

ANIMAL CRUELTY

PHILIPPINE ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY

POGO
