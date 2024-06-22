^

Headlines

Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Pryde Henry Teves out on bail
Former Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves.
Facebook / Governor Henry Teves

MANILA, Philippines — Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was released from police custody after he posted bail in connection with the terrorism financing cases filed against him.

Teves spent about seven hours in detention before he was released on Thursday at around 3:17 p.m., Philippine National Police public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said in a text message.

She said Teves posted P600,000 bail for his temporary liberty.

Dumaguete Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio Jr. issued an order of release for the former governor.

Teves, the younger brother of expelled congressman Arnolfo Jr., was apprehended by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Barangay Taclobo on Thursday at around 8:15 a.m.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Teves said he will not go into hiding and will face the charges leveled against him.

“I will face it squarely. It is my duty as a Filipino and as a Christian,” Teves said in the interview.

Teves’ arrest was based on a warrant issued on May 13 by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 for alleged violation of Republic Act 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.

In July last year, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated the Teves brothers and 11 others as terrorists.

vuukle comment

LAW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint&nbsp;

Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint 

8 hours ago
The complaint charges Guo and others with the non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Philippines has landed in the bottom four of a global test for creative thinking, ranking student performance in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

5 hours ago
A South China Sea confrontation this week, in which the Chinese coast guard personnel brandished weapons and rammed Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a "data officer" of the Manila Bulletin along with two others for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US 7th Fleet&rsquo;s flagship now in Manila

US 7th Fleet’s flagship now in Manila

By Michael Punongbayan | 52 minutes ago
The command ship of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet based in Japan is in Manila for a port visit.
Headlines
fbtw

Taiwan welcomes US missile deployment in Luzon

By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 52 minutes ago
Taiwan does not intend to provoke China into an armed invasion, but Taipei welcomes the deployment of missiles by the US in the northern Philippines, a top Taiwanese official said here this week.
Headlines
fbtw
China&rsquo;s latest actions not an armed attack &ndash; Palace

China’s latest actions not an armed attack – Palace

By Helen Flores | 52 minutes ago
The June 17 incident in the West Philippine Sea where Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) personnel rammed and boarded a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Another round of oil price hikes next week

Another round of oil price hikes next week

By Brix Lelis | 52 minutes ago
Another round of oil price hikes is projected for next week, with diesel expected to have the biggest adjustment.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with