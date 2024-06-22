Pryde Henry Teves out on bail

MANILA, Philippines — Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves was released from police custody after he posted bail in connection with the terrorism financing cases filed against him.

Teves spent about seven hours in detention before he was released on Thursday at around 3:17 p.m., Philippine National Police public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said in a text message.

She said Teves posted P600,000 bail for his temporary liberty.

Dumaguete Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio Jr. issued an order of release for the former governor.

Teves, the younger brother of expelled congressman Arnolfo Jr., was apprehended by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Barangay Taclobo on Thursday at around 8:15 a.m.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Teves said he will not go into hiding and will face the charges leveled against him.

“I will face it squarely. It is my duty as a Filipino and as a Christian,” Teves said in the interview.

Teves’ arrest was based on a warrant issued on May 13 by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 for alleged violation of Republic Act 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.

In July last year, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated the Teves brothers and 11 others as terrorists.