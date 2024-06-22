^

Headlines

Meralco’s franchise renewal supported by business groups

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
June 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Meralcoâ��s franchise renewal supported by business groups
This picture shows Meralco's electric meter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The business community continues to call for Meralco’s franchise renewal as two more big groups have sent “encouraging communications” to the House committee on legislative franchises, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said yesterday.

The lawmaker cited the latest letters of support came from the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI) and Private Electric Power Operators Association (PEPOA).

“We are heartened by the letters of endorsement sent by the semiconductor and electronics sector and private electric power operators for the renewal of Meralco’s distribution privilege by another 25 years,” he said.

In its endorsement letter, SEIPI president Dan Lachica said Meralco’s franchise renewal “will give confidence to foreign investors, as it will signal stability in our economic landscape.”

He added that Meralco has been a “collaborative partner” to SEIPI and its over 360 member-companies. It also helped power up economic zone locations and industrial parks that makes the industry globally competitive.

PEPOA president Ranulfo Ocampo, for his part, said Meralco’s track record shows that it “has provided reliable electricity that served as the backbone of businesses and enhanced the quality of life for millions of Filipinos.”

He also recognized Meralco’s swift action in helping local power distributors restore power in regions frequently hit by typhoons as they have continually shared their resources with these distributors.

Earlier, the committee, chaired by Parañaque Rep. Gus Tambunting, also received similar endorsements from the Makati Business Club and the Management Association of the Philippines. 

Rodriguez said these four groups are the “biggest and most influential business organizations” in the country.

“We should heed their collective voice of support for the renewal of Meralco’s franchise, together with related statements from some consumer groups,” he maintained.

“We have to tackle the bill as soon as possible to ensure continuous supply of electricity at an affordable price,” he added.

vuukle comment

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint&nbsp;

Alice Guo faces human trafficking complaint 

8 hours ago
The complaint charges Guo and others with the non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

Philippines in bottom 4 of global creative thinkers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Philippines has landed in the bottom four of a global test for creative thinking, ranking student performance in the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

5 hours ago
A South China Sea confrontation this week, in which the Chinese coast guard personnel brandished weapons and rammed Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

Manila Bulletin personnel, 2 others arrested for alleged hacking spree

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a "data officer" of the Manila Bulletin along with two others for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

DFA confirms Pinay death in Hajj pilgrimage

By Michael Punongbayan | 51 minutes ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed yesterday that a 37-year-old Filipina has died due to extremely hot weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; groups call for reform in education system

Teachers’ groups call for reform in education system

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 51 minutes ago
Teachers groups Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) and the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) have called for a “comprehensive...
Headlines
fbtw
Jeepney drivers, operators stage rally at Senate

Jeepney drivers, operators stage rally at Senate

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 51 minutes ago
Hundreds of jeepney drivers and operators held a rally in front of the Senate to continue protesting the public utility vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP supports Sara&rsquo;s DepEd resignation

PDP supports Sara’s DepEd resignation

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 51 minutes ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte-led Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) has voiced its support for the decision of his daughter...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos formalizes rice tariff cut through EO 62

President Marcos formalizes rice tariff cut through EO 62

By Bella Cariaso | 51 minutes ago
he government has lowered the tariff on imported rice from 35 percent to 15 percent until 2028, which President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with