^

Headlines

Ex-Duterte Cabinet men restart drive for federalism

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Ex-Duterte Cabinet men restart drive for federalism
Former president Rodrigo Duterte appears in Sen. Bong Go’s Facebook Live yesterday amid videos circulating on social media that he has already died. Go said Duterte is ‘alive and kicking,’ spending most of the time at home.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A group of former officials during the Duterte administration and members of the academe restarted a federalism campaign to push for amendments to the 1987 Constitution through constitutional convention (con-con).

Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Greco Belgica, former senator Gregorio Honasan, retired generals Carlos Quita and Fortunato Guerrero, lawyer Eduardo Bringas, Bishops Butch Belgica, Reuben Abante, Dennis Reyes and Froilan Calilung as well as former Quezon City representative Mike
 Defensor formed the Pilipino Tayo Movement as they pushed for Charter change through con-con.

The group endorsed former president Rodrigo Duterte, former president and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, First Lady Liza Marcos and former vice president Leni Robredo to lead the con-con delegates.

“First, the Constitution we are following now is expensive. Second, it generates a very unstable political environment. Third, because of the limited three-year term (of elected lawmakers and local government officials), it affects the predictability which is one of the causes of instability,” Honasan said.

Honasan added that he already proposed to Duterte during his stint as president the revision of the 1987 Charter through con-con.

“That’s what I told him (but) that was his call… There were initiatives (for Charter change) but apparently were not high in the priorities,” said the former secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology during the time of Duterte.

For his part, Belgica asked President Marcos to make a categorical position on Charter change.

“President Marcos, is the chairman of the Partido Federal, a party that is founded on the very idea of federalism. You cannot change to federalism without changing the Constitution. President Marcos should clarify his position on federalism and con-con as his opinion will affect the decisions of our lawmakers and the Philippines,” Belgica said.

The group also pushed to include as delegates former president Joseph Estrada, former chief justice Antonio Carpio, former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile, business tycoon Ramon Ang and Sen. Robinhood Padilla.

“We chose the delegates based on their influence on the government. We also use as a basis their stand on issues,” he added.

vuukle comment

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo is part of criminal ring &ndash; PAOCC

Alice Guo is part of criminal ring – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is part of a criminal syndicate responsible for two illegal Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo eyes run for Naga City mayor &mdash; Lagman

Robredo eyes run for Naga City mayor — Lagman

8 hours ago
Former Vice President Leni Robredo may be eyeing to run for the mayoral post of Naga City in the 2025 elections, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Arnie Teves' brother nabbed in Dumaguete

Arnie Teves' brother nabbed in Dumaguete

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Pryde Henry Teves, who is the brother of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., was arrested by the authorities due to alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Why teachers want the next DepEd secretary to stay above politics

Why teachers want the next DepEd secretary to stay above politics

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Teachers have rallied behind the call for the next Department of Education secretary to be capable of rising above the political...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ranks at the bottom of new PISA test on creative thinking

Philippines ranks at the bottom of new PISA test on creative thinking

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Only around 3% of Filipino students can match the creative thinking abilities of the average student in Singapore, based on...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DMW: Tutor sinking confirmed

DMW: Tutor sinking confirmed

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Migrant Workers confirmed yesterday that M/V Tutor, the bulk carrier that was attacked by Houthi rebels...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy singer appeals for LGBTQ acceptance

Pinoy singer appeals for LGBTQ acceptance

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Singer Ice Seguerra has appealed for understanding and acceptance as the Philippines has yet to enforce laws protecting members...
Headlines
fbtw
CCA review program can solve Philippines nurse shortage &ndash; PSAC

CCA review program can solve Philippines nurse shortage – PSAC

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Measures to enhance the Philippines’ healthcare infrastructure and workforce were discussed during President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Government may lose P1.18 billion monthly &ndash; farmers

Government may lose P1.18 billion monthly – farmers

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The government will lose at least P1.18 billion monthly with the National Food Authority Council’s decision to sell...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with