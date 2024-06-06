^

Headlines

Aghon’s agri, infra damage tops P1 billion — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 5:15pm
Aghonâ��s agri, infra damage tops P1 billion â�� NDRRMC
In this handout photo taken on May 26, 2024 and released on May 27, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard, children are evacuated from a flooded area by coast guard personnel in Lucena, Quezon Province, amid heavy rain brought by tropical storm Ewiniar.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Aghon's damage to infrastructure and agriculture reached P1 billion nationwide, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

Aghon, the first cyclone to hit the country this year, impacted 123 facilities in CALABARZON, bringing the cost of infrastructure damage to over P942.5 million. 

An additional 7,659 houses in CALABARZON and Eastern Visayas were reported damaged. 

Agricultural damage in CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, meanwhile, was estimated at P85.6 million. Around 1,300 farmers and fishers in those two regions were affected.

Aghon battered the country with heavy rain and strong winds in late May. It made nine landfalls over Visayas and Southern Luzon.

According to the disaster agency, over 152,266 people from Luzon and Visayas were impacted by Aghon. Six people were reported dead, while eight people were injured. 

The government distributed P15.3 million in aid to affected residents. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

AGHONPH

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
Former senator Richard Gordon calls the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. scandal the “biggest scam.”
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte can&rsquo;t recall COVID-19 fund transfer to PS-DBM

Duterte can’t recall COVID-19 fund transfer to PS-DBM

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte does not remember authorizing the transfer of P47.6 billion to the Procurement Service of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagcor hits Guo&rsquo;s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

Pagcor hits Guo’s lawyer: No role in issuing business permits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. maintained that the agency has nothing to do with the issuance of local business...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo declares P367 million assets, P189 million liabilities

Guo declares P367 million assets, P189 million liabilities

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has a net worth of P177.5 million, with assets of P367 million and liabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
No resignation offer from 2nd MB member in &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; mess

No resignation offer from 2nd MB member in ‘ghost’ mess

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The other Monetary Board Member linked to the ghost employee scandal in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has yet to file...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Results of the poll conducted in March showed that 76% of adult Filipinos view China as the top threat to the country.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to be ready with legal actions against China that threaten...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Resupply mission in West Philippine Sea to continue &ndash; BFAR

Resupply mission in West Philippine Sea to continue – BFAR

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The resupply mission of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the West Philippine Sea will continue despite a report...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with