Aghon’s agri, infra damage tops P1 billion — NDRRMC

In this handout photo taken on May 26, 2024 and released on May 27, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard, children are evacuated from a flooded area by coast guard personnel in Lucena, Quezon Province, amid heavy rain brought by tropical storm Ewiniar.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Aghon's damage to infrastructure and agriculture reached P1 billion nationwide, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

Aghon, the first cyclone to hit the country this year, impacted 123 facilities in CALABARZON, bringing the cost of infrastructure damage to over P942.5 million.

An additional 7,659 houses in CALABARZON and Eastern Visayas were reported damaged.

Agricultural damage in CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, meanwhile, was estimated at P85.6 million. Around 1,300 farmers and fishers in those two regions were affected.

Aghon battered the country with heavy rain and strong winds in late May. It made nine landfalls over Visayas and Southern Luzon.

According to the disaster agency, over 152,266 people from Luzon and Visayas were impacted by Aghon. Six people were reported dead, while eight people were injured.

The government distributed P15.3 million in aid to affected residents. — Gaea Katreena Cabico