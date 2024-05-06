JV lauds retirement pay for IBC employees

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor Ejercito yesterday expressed elation over the long-overdue release of retirement pay for a total of 145 former employees of the government-run television network Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp. or IBC-13.

Ejercito, who defended the budget of IBC during deliberations in 2022 and 2023, said that he is “thrilled to hear that the hardworking employees of IBC are finally receiving the long-awaited retirement pay they rightfully deserve.”

“These individuals dedicated their time and efforts to serving the corporation, and it is only fitting that they receive what is rightfully theirs,” he added.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) chief Secretary Cheloy Garafil said that settling the retirement pay of the former IBC employees was one of the marching orders of President Marcos.

Around 200 families benefited from the development, according to IBC-13 president and chief executive officer Jimmie Policarpio.