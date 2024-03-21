DOH backs calorie labeling policy for healthier eating choices

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday expressed its support for a proposed calorie labeling policy in Quezon City, a move expected to help people to make healthier dietary decisions.

“This will enable Filipinos to make informed and healthy choices on what to eat,” the DOH said.

The local government of Quezon City passed an ordinance that requires large and mid-sized restaurants to display calorie information for each food item on their menus. This policy awaits only the signature of Mayor Joy Belmonte to be enforced.

Public interest group ImagineLaw, which collaborated with the Quezon City government on this policy, previously said that calorie labeling aims to create a healthier food environment to prevent obesity and diet-related noncommunicable diseases.

Around 27 million Filipinos were overweight and obese, according to a 2019 survey of the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute.

The World Health Organization stressed that the rise in obesity is largely driven by current food environments, characterized by the increasing availability, accessibility, affordability and marketing of processed foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, sugars, or salt.

The DOH also urged the public to eat a “balanced, well-moderated, and varied diet.”

“Limit processed foods and foods that are high in calories. Opt for healthier choices, partnered with sufficient physical activity,” the agency said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico