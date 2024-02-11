PNP: 19,000 cybercrimes recorded last year

That’s an average of 53 cybercrime cases a day last year.

MANILA, Philippines — Cybercrimes increased by 68.98 percent in 2023, with 19,472 incidents compared to 11,523 cases in 2022, data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed.

That’s an average of 53 cybercrime cases a day last year.

A majority of the cases are online scams with 14,030 cases, higher than the 7,208 incidents in the previous year, a spike of 94.64 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 121 sextortion cases were documented last year. In 2022, there were 110 incidents, an increase of 10 percent.

The other cybercrimes are identity theft, online threats, data interference, computer-related fraud, love scam, cyber libel and violence against women and children.

President Marcos had earlier ordered the PNP to strengthen its cybersecurity system to address the rise in cybercrimes in the country.

In compliance with Marcos’ directive, the PNP will establish cybersecurity desks in all police stations across the country that would each be manned by two cybercrime investigators.

The PNP has so far trained 52 police officers from Calabarzon in cybercrime investigation, with other police personnel from other regions are scheduled for training within the year.

Anti-Cybercrime Group cyber response unit chief Col. Jay Guillermo said the rise in sextortion cases could be attributed to how the current generation has easy access to new technology.