Probe sought into alleged China-based hackers targeting gov’t websites

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 4:29pm
Sa press conference, sinabi ni House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, mayroong mga na-detect na kahina-hinala at hindi pangkaraniwang aktibidad na ngayon ay kasalukuyan na nilang sinusuri.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — A senator has filed a resolution seeking an investigation into reports of cyberattacks targeting Philippine government websites allegedly carried out by hackers based in China.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution 923 on Tuesday, urging the Senate national defense and security committee to conduct a probe into attempts to infiltrate the websites of agencies connected to the defense of the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros said in her resolution that the investigation will focus on a “foreign government-sponsored cyber intrusion affecting government agencies, including those directly involved in safeguarding national interests in the West Philippine Sea.”

On Saturday, the Department of Information and Communications Technology reported that there were breaches in the email systems and internal websites of several government agencies including those of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, the Department of Justice, the National Coast Watch System, the House of Representatives and that of the DICT itself. 

Hontiveros highlighted the timing of the cyberattack, saying: "While we are all busy cleaning up the mess of the sham 'People's Initiative,' China has taken advantage of the current instability in the country to strike at our vulnerabilities."

The senator raises grave concerns about the potential long-term strategy of the hackers, citing a 2023 research by Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42, which identified similar tactics used to establish long-term surveillance in Southeast Asian governments.

The cyberattack also threatens to compromise the Philippine Coast Guard’s assets and ongoing missions in the West Philippine Sea, the senator added.

"We don’t know, maybe the Chinese hackers were able to install malware in the assets of the Philippine Coast Guard,” Hontiveros said, underscoring the threat to resupply missions, personnel stationed on B.R.P. Sierra Madre, and broader national interests.

In light of these concerns, Hontiveros stressed the need for lawmakers to shift their focus from changing the 1987 Constitution to the cybersecurity of the government's systems.

“Enough with Chacha. China is the bigger problem. Let us stop wasting time on changing the Constitution. Let’s prioritize the problems of the economy and the big threat posed by China,” Hontiveros said.

DICT

HONTIVEROS

SENATE
