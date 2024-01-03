^

Headlines

Marcos welcomes new envoys from Vietnam, Timor-Leste

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 12:07pm
Marcos welcomes new envoys from Vietnam, Timor-Leste
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday welcomed Vietnam’s Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh, January 2, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday welcomed the new ambassadors to Manila of Vietnam and Timor-Leste and reaffirmed the Philippines' bilateral relations and continued cooperation with the two Southeast Asian nations.

In welcoming the new Vietnam Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh, Marcos expressed hope to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Vietnam and push through with the "many things planned" by the two nations.

The president said he has met with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in several gatherings among Southeast Asian leaders and added that he is “looking forward” to the “many areas that we can explore.” 

Both the Philippines and Vietnam have become "front-line states" in their efforts to safeguard their maritime interests and assert territorial sovereignty in the tense waterways of the South China Sea — parts of which overlap with the West Philippine Sea. 

Marcos said in 2023 that striking a deal on maritime cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam could bring an "element of stability" to issues in the South China Sea, which have often been attributed to Beijing's expansive claims in the sea that an international court rejected more than seven years ago.

RELATED: Potential Philippines-Vietnam maritime deal to stabilize South China Sea concerns — Marcos  

The Philippine government has since initiated discussions with Vietnam and Malaysia — another Southeast Asian country with maritime claims in the South China Sea — on developing a separate code of conduct.  

Timor-Leste 

Marcos also welcomed Timor-Leste’s new ambassador to Manila, Marciano Octavio Garcia Da Silva, and expressed optimism about the relations between the two countries.

“This is indicative of the growing partnership that your country and mine through our bilateral relationships, together with the multi-lateral relationships, have progressed in the last few years,” Marcos said.

Marcos met with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in November 2023 where they discussed the continued deepening of the relations between the two nations. 

The Philippines is the most vocal ally of Timor-Leste when it comes to its application to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, being both predominantly Catholic countries.

While Timor-Leste is part of the regional geography of ASEAN, it has yet to be a full-fledged member of the bloc after it filed its application in 2011. ASEAN has, however, granted Timor-Leste an “observer status” and accepted its membership in principle, allowing the country to join regional meetings and plenaries. 

vuukle comment

ASEAN

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

TIMOR LESTE

VIETNAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Honeymoon period over? Satisfaction with Marcos, Sara down

Honeymoon period over? Satisfaction with Marcos, Sara down

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Even though they still enjoy the approval of the majority, satisfaction with President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe hopes SC acts on petitions to stop PUVMP

Poe hopes SC acts on petitions to stop PUVMP

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe is hoping the Supreme Court will act on a transport group’s petition to stop the implementation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
NPA now weak, on the run &ndash; AFP

NPA now weak, on the run – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
With its active guerrilla fronts dismantled, the New People’s Army is “strategically defeated” and its remaining...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo, Go still top Senate preferences

Tulfo, Go still top Senate preferences

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Rep. Erwin Tulfo of ACT-CIS party-list and Sen. Bong Go are still the most preferred among potential candidates for the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP vows intensified crackdown vs illegal drugs, cybercrimes

PNP vows intensified crackdown vs illegal drugs, cybercrimes

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The public should expect an intensified crackdown from the Philippine National Police against illegal drugs and cybercrimes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Labor group says 2023 wage hike not enough for worker&rsquo;s daily expenses

Labor group says 2023 wage hike not enough for worker’s daily expenses

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
In a statement on Tuesday, labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno said that the wage increments in the previous year were barely enough...
Headlines
fbtw
2024 budget to include P1 billion for protected bike lanes, pedestrian walkways

2024 budget to include P1 billion for protected bike lanes, pedestrian walkways

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
At least P1 billion has been earmarked for the construction of protected bicycle lanes and other infrastructure for cyclists’...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT sets 7.7 million target international arrivals for 2024

DOT sets 7.7 million target international arrivals for 2024

19 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the country is aiming to reach at least 7.7 million international visitors in...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: PAGASA's names for typhoons in 2024

LIST: PAGASA's names for typhoons in 2024

22 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services has released the names of typhoons that will enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
1 firework-related death reported as DOH tallies 443 pyro-related injuries

1 firework-related death reported as DOH tallies 443 pyro-related injuries

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported that it recorded the first stray bullet injury (SBI) and one death...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with