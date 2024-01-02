No Filipinos reported hurt in Japan quake — envoy

People stand next to large cracks in the pavement after evacuating into a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture in the afternoon. Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan on January 1 after a series of powerful earthquakes that damaged homes, closed highways and prompted authorities to urge people to run to higher ground.

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipino has been reported injured in the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck western Japan during New Year festivities on Monday, the Philippines’ Ambassador to Japan said.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Albano said that Filipino communities there have not reported any casualties among them following the massive earthquake that triggered major tsunami warnings in the country for the first time since 2011.

“According to the information we gathered from our Filipino communities in the affected areas, some have already moved to evacuation centers, while others have gone to the city hall as a precautionary measure to avoid possible tsunamis,” Albano said in a mix of English and Filipino in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake was immediately followed by over 50 strong aftershocks off the coast of Ishikawa and the surrounding area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA issued and later downgraded a high-level tsunami warning, cautioning the public against leaving their homes due to the risk of deadly waves and aftershocks in the next few days.

At least 1,000 Filipinos reside in Ishikawa Prefecture, Albano said.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its location and has had a long history of dealing with devastating earthquakes, with the strongest one on record being the magnitude 8.9 earthquake that struck on March 11, 2011.

The 2011 earthquake caused massive tsunamis that resulted in widespread destruction, loss of life, and injuries in Japan, and led its government to beef up its established systems for disaster mitigation. — with reports from Agence France-Presse