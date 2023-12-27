^

Space agency warns of debris from Chinese rocket launch

Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 6:16pm
Space agency warns of debris from Chinese rocket launch
Estimated drop zones of the Long March 3B Launch
Philippine Space Agency / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — Fishers and mariners should be on the lookout for possible debris from the launch of a Chinese rocket, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said Wednesday. 

In an advisory, PhilSA said rocket debris was projected to have fallen within designated drop zones approximately 68 nautical miles away from Rozul Reef and 116 nautical miles away from Ayungin Shoal. 

China sent Long March 3B into space from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province Tuesday morning. 

“Following the launch, PhilSA advises on the potential risks that may incur to ships, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone of the debris,” the agency said. 

“There is still the possibility that the remaining rocket debris may float around the area and may wash toward the nearby coasts in the future,” it added. 

PhilSA urged the public to contact local authorities if suspected rocket debris is sighted. It also cautioned against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials as they may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel. 

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported the “satellites” carried by the Long March 3B rocket will “upgrade the reliability and service capabilities” of a satellite-based radio navigation system owned and operated by the China National Space Administration. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

AYUNGIN SHOAL

CHINA

PHILIPPINE SPACE AGENCY

ROCKET LAUNCH
