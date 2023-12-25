^

Headlines

Registered 4Ps beneficiaries to enjoy electricity bill discounts in January 2024

Philstar.com
December 25, 2023 | 3:31pm
Registered 4Ps beneficiaries to enjoy electricity bill discounts in January 2024
Residents of Batasan in Quezon City receive cash aid at Quezon City Polytechnic Univesity from the government's social amelioration package.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Registered beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) will enjoy discounts on their monthly electricity bills starting in January through the government’s new power bill subsidy program, a senator said on Monday.

The Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program — which will be fully implemented by the start of 2024 — will provide discounts for registered electricity customers who cannot pay their electricity bills at full cost.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian reminded beneficiaries on Monday that only those who have registered for the program can avail of the subsidy.

Gatchalian noted that the government body managing the subsidy program delayed its implementation from September this year to January 2024 to give more 4Ps beneficiaries time to enlist. The senator authored the law that mandated the extension (Republic Act 11552).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) — among the three agencies part of the tripartite council implementing the program — said in an earlier press release that 4Ps beneficiaries and Listahan-identified poor can avail of the discount.

Depending on consumers' electricity consumption, they can avail of a 20 to 100% discount on their electricity bills, while discounts can also vary at distribution utilities, the DSWD said.

Households that have a power consumption of 0–20 kWh (kilowatt-hour) are entitled to a 100% subsidy, while those that consume 21–50 kWh can get a 50% subsidy. 

Meanwhile, households that consume 51–70 kWh are entitled to a 35% subsidy while those consuming 71–100 kWh can get a 20% subsidy.

How to avail

To apply for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program, 4Ps beneficiaries should visit the nearest distribution utility or electric cooperative in their respective area to apply for the subsidy program.

The application process will require beneficiaries to present their 4Ps ID or other valid government-issued ID with the signature and address of the electric consumer, the accomplished application form and the most recent electricity bill 

Qualified beneficiaries living below the Philippine Statistics Authority-set poverty threshold (Listahan-identified poor) must present a certification from the local DSWD office issued within the last six months showing that their family income is lower than the threshold applicable at the time of their application.

DSWD has launched information caravans in different provinces to reach more 4Ps beneficiaries who can benefit from the subsidy program.

The signing up process for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program should not be too “cumbersome” for 4Ps beneficiaries, Gatchalian said.

“There should also be an intensified information and dissemination campaign to reach as many beneficiaries as possible," the senator added. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

4PS

DSWD

ELECTRICITY BILL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Be angels to the less than merry&rsquo;

‘Be angels to the less than merry’

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Be angels to others who would not be having a merry Christmas this year, Manila Cathedral rector Monsignor Rolando dela Cruz...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 now in Philippines

COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 now in Philippines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The new COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 that has been classified as a “variant of interest” is now in the country, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage hike unlikely in 2024

Wage hike unlikely in 2024

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Minimum wage earners nationwide are unlikely to enjoy another salary adjustment in the coming year, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects 18 cases of new COVID-19 variant JN.1

Philippines detects 18 cases of new COVID-19 variant JN.1

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Despite the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the DOH stressed that “there has been no significant increase in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: Supreme Court rulings make headlines in 2023

Yearender: Supreme Court rulings make headlines in 2023

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
As 2023 came to a close, the Supreme Court saw an improvement in the number of cases it resolved, with the help of recent...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Industry group wants SRP on pork

Industry group wants SRP on pork

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A lawmaker and pork industry group official yesterday pushed for the implementation of a suggested retail price (SRP) on pork...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Serve as lanterns of light to others

President Marcos: Serve as lanterns of light to others

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos urged Filipinos to be grateful for blessings and serve as a lantern that brings joy to others.
Headlines
fbtw
More fireworks-related injuries

More fireworks-related injuries

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Fireworks-related injuries nationwide have jumped to 12 as the New Year celebrations approach, the Department of Health reported...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD launches LAWA to combat El Ni&ntilde;o in 2024

DSWD launches LAWA to combat El Niño in 2024

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has launched the Local Adaptation to Water Access or Project LAWA to fight...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with