Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:17 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, and was felt in parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.
The quake’s epicenter was located 18 kilometers northeast of Lubang town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 60 kilometers.
Phivolcs noted that aftershocks may occur, but damage is not expected.
According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
- Intensity V (strong) - Magallanes and City of Tagaytay in Cavite; Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity IV (moderately strong) - City of Malabon in Metro Manila; Guiguinto and Pandi in Bulacan; Laurel, Lemery and San Luis in Batangas; City of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity III (weak) - Quezon City; Batangas City
- Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Lucban in Quezon province
Reported intensities were the following:
- Intensity V (strong) - Lubang in Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity IV (moderately strong) - Cities of Makati, Quezon and Taguig in Metro Manila; Cities of Malolos and Meycauayan, Obando and Plaridel in Bulacan; Floridablanca in Pampanga; San Jose in Batangas; Tagaytay City in Cavite
- Intensity III (weak) - Cities of Caloocan and Pasig in Metro Manila; Cuenca and Talisay in Batangas; Cities of Bacoor and General Trias in Cavite; Rodriguez in Rizal; Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro
- Intensity II (slightly felt) - City of Marikina in Metro Manila; City of San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan; Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija; Lucban in Quezon province; San Mateo in Rizal; Odiongan in Romblon
- Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - City of San Fernando in Pampanga; City of San Pedro in Laguna; Mauban in Quezon province
