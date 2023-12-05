Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Occidental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:17 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, and was felt in parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

The quake’s epicenter was located 18 kilometers northeast of Lubang town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 60 kilometers.

Phivolcs noted that aftershocks may occur, but damage is not expected.

According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V (strong) - Magallanes and City of Tagaytay in Cavite; Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro

Intensity IV (moderately strong) - City of Malabon in Metro Manila; Guiguinto and Pandi in Bulacan; Laurel, Lemery and San Luis in Batangas; City of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III (weak) - Quezon City; Batangas City

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Lucban in Quezon province

Reported intensities were the following: