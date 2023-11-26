^

Headlines

Filipino hostage freed by Hamas to receive Israeli gov't support

Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 4:39pm
Filipino hostage freed by Hamas to receive Israeli gov't support
Jimmy Pacheco, the Filipino worker freed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, meets Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.
Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino worker freed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to receive social security benefits and regular stipends from the Israeli government, authorities said Sunday. 

Jimmy Pacheco, a caregiver working in Israel, was among the hostages released to the Red Cross in war-torn Gaza by Hamas Friday, according to Qatar, which mediated the deal.

The 33-year-old Filipino worker was among the 200 people taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack. 

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said the Israeli government “will provide Jimmy and his immediate family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends” similar to those given to Israelis. 

The embassy added that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Pacheco at the hospital where he is recovering. 

The Filipino worker was “in high spirits” and appeared “to be in good health” after his release, the embassy earlier said.

Filipino national Noralyn Babadilla remains missing, and is believed to be among the hostages of Hamas. 

Hamas fighters are set Sunday to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. 

A four-day ceasefire and a hostage-for-prisoner swap have brought the first significant relief to Gaza and Israel since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented assault, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages. 

Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive in Gaza Strip, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children. 

United Nations chief António Guterres described the killing of civilians in the Palestinian enclave “unparalleled and unprecedented.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

PALESTINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strike force vs illegal parking deployed

Strike force vs illegal parking deployed

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A strike force has been set up to speed up clearing operations and apprehension of motorists illegally parking their vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines digital economy to hit $24 billion this year &ndash; report

Philippines digital economy to hit $24 billion this year – report

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
The Philippines’ overall digital economy is expected to hit $24 billion this year and $35 billion in 2025, making it...
Headlines
fbtw
Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A senior citizen from Pasig City managed to bag the P21.96 million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 drawn last September 21,...
Headlines
fbtw
Safe return of 17 Pinoy seafarers seen &ndash; DMW

Safe return of 17 Pinoy seafarers seen – DMW

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers has assured the families of the 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Australia start Sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

Philippines, Australia start Sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Philippines and Australia kicked off yesterday its “maritime cooperative activity” aimed at demonstrating their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines closer to target for foreign tourists &ndash; DOT

Philippines closer to target for foreign tourists – DOT

By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is getting closer to achieving its target of 4.8 million foreign tourist arrivals before the end of the ...
Headlines
fbtw
House to adhere to Marcos policies on ICC &ndash; Speaker

House to adhere to Marcos policies on ICC – Speaker

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives will adhere to the policies of the Marcos administration on the issue of the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy among hostages freed

Pinoy among hostages freed

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
A Filipino was among the hostages freed by Palestinian militant group Hamas last Friday and is now with officials of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe&rsquo;s chief of staff awarded for distinguished public service

Poe’s chief of staff awarded for distinguished public service

17 hours ago
The Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of the Philippines celebrated its annual Bureaucrats’ Ball with distinguished...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with