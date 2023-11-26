Filipino hostage freed by Hamas to receive Israeli gov't support

Jimmy Pacheco, the Filipino worker freed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, meets Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino worker freed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to receive social security benefits and regular stipends from the Israeli government, authorities said Sunday.

Jimmy Pacheco, a caregiver working in Israel, was among the hostages released to the Red Cross in war-torn Gaza by Hamas Friday, according to Qatar, which mediated the deal.

The 33-year-old Filipino worker was among the 200 people taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said the Israeli government “will provide Jimmy and his immediate family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends” similar to those given to Israelis.

The embassy added that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Pacheco at the hospital where he is recovering.

The Filipino worker was “in high spirits” and appeared “to be in good health” after his release, the embassy earlier said.

Filipino national Noralyn Babadilla remains missing, and is believed to be among the hostages of Hamas.

Hamas fighters are set Sunday to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A four-day ceasefire and a hostage-for-prisoner swap have brought the first significant relief to Gaza and Israel since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented assault, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages.

Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive in Gaza Strip, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children.

United Nations chief António Guterres described the killing of civilians in the Palestinian enclave “unparalleled and unprecedented.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse