^

Headlines

‘Lack of probable cause’: Rizal prosecutor junks Anti-Terror Law charges vs 2 activists

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 7:49pm
â��Lack of probable causeâ��: Rizal prosecutor junks Anti-Terror Law charges vs 2 activists
This photo shows activists in protest against Anti-Terror Law at University of the Philippines-Diliman.
The STAR / Boy Santos, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — An Antipolo prosecutor junked the complaint under the Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Law (ATL) of 2020 against two activists.

According to the resolution dated November 3, Associate City Prosecutor Kristoffer Ryan Tayhopon dismissed the complaint against Kenneth Rementilla and Jasmine Yvette Rubia due to the lack of probable cause on the claim of allegedly providing “material support” to the New People’s Army (NPA).

“The alleged act of the respondents in providing an ‘organized transportation’ to Hailey Pecayo in going to the wake of Kyllene is not per se providing material support to a terrorist, because going to a wake in itself is not an act of terrorism as defined and enumerated in Section 4 of R.A.,” Tayhopon said. 

The resolution was made public days after the case of Pecayo and 15 others, who were accused of being members of the NPA, was dismissed by a Laguna prosecutor to which Sgt. Jean Claude Bacaro is also one of the complainants. 

The complainant, Bacaro, accused Rementilla and Rubia of providing “material support” by being a “Quick Response Team” (QRT) to Pecayo by allegedly providing transportation while visiting the wake of a nine-year-old girl killed in a military encounter in Batangas.

Tayhopon said that Bacaro failed to establish that Rementilla and Rubia are NPA’s QRT because there is no proof or specific acts of giving material support to a terrorist during that alleged event.

He also added that visiting a wake is not a terrorist act.

“If the complaint was able to provide any proof that in providing an organized transportation in going to the wake of Kyllene, Hailey Pecayo was able to commit any of the acts enumerated in Section 4 of R.A. 11479, then probable cause may be found against the respondents for violation of Section 12 of R.A. 11479,” Tayhopon said. 

Under Section 12 of the ATL providing material support to terrorists refers to “any property, tangible or intangible, or service, including currency or monetary instruments or financial securities, financial services, lodging, training, expert advice or assistance, safe houses, false documentation or identification, communications equipment, facilities, weapons, lethal substances, explosives, personnel (one or more individuals who may be or include oneself), and transportation.”

KARAPATAN lauded the dismissal of charges and urged to repeal the controversial ATL as it is being used “to violate the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of association, free expression and even the freedom to extend sympathies to families of victims of extrajudicial killings and conduct fact-finding missions” according to them.

“We congratulate Pecayo, Rementilla, Rubia and their families, as well as the various human rights organizations in Southern Tagalog and in the Philippines who campaigned against these forms of judicial harassment,” KARAPATAN Secretary-General Palabay said in a statement posted on Facebook.

vuukle comment

ANTI TERROR LAW

ANTIPOLO

ATL

TERRORISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House OKs creation of legal safeguards for nuclear energy projects

House OKs creation of legal safeguards for nuclear energy projects

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives has passed on final reading a bill that lays down the legal groundwork for the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines-US joint West Philippine Sea patrols should not offend China&rsquo;

‘Philippines-US joint West Philippine Sea patrols should not offend China’

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
The Philippines is just exercising its rights within its territorial waters, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
SMC, Ayala ink deal connecting Arca South to Skyway 4

SMC, Ayala ink deal connecting Arca South to Skyway 4

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Two of the country’s biggest conglomerates, San Miguel Corp. and the Ayala Group, have set aside their business...
Headlines
fbtw
17 Filipinos held hostage by Yemen&rsquo;s Houthi rebels

17 Filipinos held hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
At least 17 Filipino seafarers were taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi armed group when the rebels hijacked their cargo...
Headlines
fbtw
Cordillera indigenous leaders challenge 'terrorist' tag

Cordillera indigenous leaders challenge 'terrorist' tag

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
CPA leaders Windel Bolinget, Sarah Abellon-Alikes, Jennifer Awingan-Taggaoa, and Stephen Tauli filed a petition for certiorari...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Laguna prosecutors junk terrorism, murder raps vs human rights advocate, 15 others

Laguna prosecutors junk terrorism, murder raps vs human rights advocate, 15 others

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Laguna prosecutors have dismissed charges of terrorism and other criminal accusations against Hailey Pecayo, a 20-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
WPS issues to be discussed in 'non-combative' way during Asia-Pacific forum &mdash; Zubiri

WPS issues to be discussed in 'non-combative' way during Asia-Pacific forum — Zubiri

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
During a media briefing, Zubiri said that the discussions on the West Philippine Sea during the three-day event will be “toned...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Gov&rsquo;t working to secure release of seafarers held by Houthi rebels

Marcos: Gov’t working to secure release of seafarers held by Houthi rebels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a statement late Wednesday, Marcos said the Department of Foreign Affairs is in coordination with their counterparts in...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with