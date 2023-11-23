Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

Smoke billows and debris flies in the air as the night falls on Gaza City during Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Israeli government has approved a deal that will see the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas during a four-day “pause” in fighting, even as Ambassador Ilan Fluss said there is still no information on two missing Filipinos believed among those held hostage.

“No information on the two Filipinos unaccounted for,” Fluss said yesterday during a visit to The STAR office in Parañaque.

The Philippines has raised with Israeli President Isaac Herzog the country’s request for confirmation and additional information on the two missing Filipinos possibly kidnapped by the militant Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Ambassador to Israel Pedro Laylo Jr. joined fellow ambassadors from Thailand, Nepal and Tanzania at a meeting called by Herzog to discuss missing foreign nationals likely held hostage.

Laylo and Herzog talked about the four Filipinos – Angelyn Aguirre, Grace Cabrera, Paul Vincent Castelvi and Loreta Alacre – who were murdered during the attacks. The ambassador informed the president that some of them were killed while taking care of their wards.

The envoy said the embassy continues to request confirmation and additional information on the possible kidnapping of the two remaining Filipino nationals – Gelienor Pacheco and Noralin Babadilla.

Fluss also said that the decision for a pause in fighting was a difficult one but his country is committed to bringing the hostages home.

Israel’s top diplomat in the country said the Israeli government has approved the first stage with at least 50 hostages – women and children – to be released over four days, during which fighting will cease.

He said the release of an additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause.

“What was approved was a four-day pause, children and women will be released. Hamas has to gather them and bring to Red Cross,” Fluss said. “It’s not a ceasefire but a pause to allow the return of hostages.”

The agreement, expected to be implemented today, included the release of 50 Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons who are not linked to murder.

Turning red

Selected churches and schools are expected to turn “red” on Nov. 29 in remembrance of Christians who suffered and were persecuted because of their faith.

CBCPNews said the papal charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) will commemorate once again “Red Wednesday” on Nov. 29, an event of solidarity that serves as a reminder that Christian persecution is an ongoing phenomenon.

ACN Philippines is again inviting parishes to join the annual observance “to commemorate the day of remembrance for our persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ.”

For this year’s Red Wednesday, they agreed on the theme “Embracing Persecuted, Oppressed and Needy Christians” that highlights “the pastoral work of the Church in supporting Christians from various walks of life.”

ACN administrator Fr. James Marquez said, “If possible, the building façade of the churches, schools, hospitals, houses and other institutions is to be illuminated and/or decorated in red.”

The local church may also encourage the faithful to wear red on that day as remembrance for the shed blood of Christ and for persecuted brethren, he added.

Red Wednesday is an initiative launched in 2015 by ACN, a Catholic charity that supports suffering and persecuted Christians.